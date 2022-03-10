Elden Ring: What is the Chrysalids’ Memento Used For?

As you make your way through the vast and wild world of Elden Ring, you’ll come across not only an insane number of items but a rather large amount of side quests that require them. As you come to the area of Stormhill, you’ll come across the spirit-tuner Roderika, who will send you back into the world on a quest for her.

But, where do you find the items that she is requesting? Is this side quest worth your time and effort, or is it moot in the full run of things? Let’s dive deep into it, in our guide for where to find the Chrysalids’ Memento to finish off Roderika’s quest, and where you’ll be able to find this item.

Elden Ring – Chrysalids’ Memento Location and Use

After receiving your new quest from Rodricka, you’ll want to make your way towards Stormveil Castle, and make your way inside of the treacherous building. As you fight your way through the many foes that lie in wait for you, you’ll come across the Many Armed Key Master mini-boss inside. After making quick work of your foe, you’ll want to go into the room adjacent to them and explore until you come across the large pile of corpses.

While you may be grossed out at first, you’ll notice that there is an item waiting for you to snatch up, so approach it and get the Chrysalids’ Memento, which will let you finish this part of the questline for Rodricka. But, what does this do for you?

Well, return to Stormhill and speak to her, and she will open her shop up to you, which allows you to upgrade your Spirit Ashes, which are valuable tools that you come across through your journey. Since you now have a one-stop shop to upgrade these unique and powerful additions to your arsenal, you’ll just need to return to her whenever you would like to power up your Ashes.

Since Spirit Ashes can make or break a battle, it’s worth your time to seek this questline out, and while you may run into some hardships along the way, the reward waiting for you is well worth the trials and tribulations that you have endured. Unlocking this shop is a key way to ensure victory in your future, as the Spirit Ashes are an invaluable tool that you can not miss out on.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2022