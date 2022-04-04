Elden Ring Update 1.06 Patch Notes (1.03.3)

One of Elden Ring's hardest fights is actually hard again.

April 4th, 2022 by Diego Perez

Elden-Ring-Limgrave-Bridge

Update 1.06 has arrived for Elden Ring, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 4, this is update 1.06. On other platforms, this update is version 1.03.3. This is just a minor patch that aims to address an accidental change brought about by the last major update. This patch is currently rolling out across all platforms and should only be a small download. Here’s everything new with Elden Ring update 1.06.

Elden Ring Update 1.06 Patch Notes

These are the official patch notes directly from Bandai Namco.

  • Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss “Starscourge Radahn” in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

As stated above, this is just a really small update that reverts an unintentional change from update 1.03. Starscourge Radahn, one of Elden Ring’s most infamous bosses, received a huge nerf in the most recent update that made him a much easier boss to defeat. Many fans felt that this change should be reverted, and it looks like Bandai Namco has given in to their demands.

You can tell if this update is successfully installed on your system by checking the main menu. In the lower right corner of the title screen, you should see “App Ver. 1.03.2” and “Regulation Ver. 1.03.3” after installing this update. You have to download this update in order to play online, so make sure it’s installed if you want to keep seeing messages and bloodstains from other players.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

