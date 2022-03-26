Elden Ring’s Radahn Nerf Should Be Undone According to Some Players

Elden Ring’s latest update nerfed Radahn, one of the game’s biggest bosses, and some players are not happy about that. The Elden Ring community has been very vocal about all the issues, small changes, buff, and nerfs that have been applied to the acclaimed From Software title, and this time it happened again.

A reasonable size of players has been very keen on expressing their dislike for some changes for a while now. The recent changes to the Mimic Tear made the Elden Ring community express their dislike about the nerf, and many of them deemed it unreasonable and useless, but this was not the only instance in which players expressed their thoughts.

A few days ago, the Elden Ring subreddit featured a post that has been getting some traction regarding a recent nerf to one of the hardest bosses of the game. Update 1.03 made a silent nerf to Starscourge Radahn; according to the players who commented on the post, now the boss does a lot less damage, and some even stated that its hitbox was smaller compared to how it used to behave before the nerf.

Some players noticed this nerf when going through their second playthrough with a different character while others did not notice anything strange. So far, the post has over 24 thousand upvotes and more than 3 thousand comments, making it one of the most upvoted and interacted posts on the subreddit.

We hope the developers see this post as a sign of change, and they revert the nerf to this boss. Most players want the boss to remain as it was before Update 1.03, the skill and luck required to beat the Starscourge Radahn made it more satisfying once players got to beat him, and now it is not the same after the nerf.

A small update after patch 1.03 was released, and it tackled a small number of issues, so a small hotfix shortly is not out of the picture for Elden Ring. The Elden Ring community has shown its appreciation for a challenge, even when it requires more dedication to beat this boss. If you are still stuck on beating this boss, make sure to go to our guide, and we will show you how to beat the Starscourge Radahn.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.