Elden Ring Weapon Grease: How to Apply Coatings to Weapons

Elden Ring offers a vast variety of ways to dispatch your foes, from powerful magic attacks to getting up and personal and taking them out with a vast assortment of melee weaponry. However, there will be times that you need a bit of extra help, as the foes in Elden Ring are no slouches.

Thankfully, Weapon Grease is here to help you with that fact, allowing you to apply different coatings to your weapons and help swing the tide of the battle in your direction. You may have picked some of this up on your journey, but are not sure exactly what it is used for, so that’s why we are here today to teach you how to apply weapon grease to your weapons in Elden Ring.

Weapon Grease – How to Apply This Helpful Item

Weapon Grease is listed as a Consumable item, even though we would not recommend that you ingest it yourself. However, if you are to place it on your weapon, you’ll be granted extra boosts and power that can help you eliminate a pesky foe that is standing in your way.

Thankfully, the process to apply Weapon Grease is quite simple. You just need to bring up the Menu screen, navigate to Inventory, and make your way down to the different Greases that you have picked up on your journey. Select the Grease that you would like to apply, and select Use. This will then apply that buff to your weapon, giving you additional power for a set period.

However, know that you cannot stack buffs, and cannot use Greases on weapons that contain Ashes of War. If you try to select and use Grease on a weapon with Ashes of War, your Use button will be grayed out, and will not allow you to use it.

This works out well if you are wanting to test out to see if you would like to invest some of your hard-earned Ashes of War on a favorite weapon, as you’ll be able to see the benefits of the new buff, without the permanent addition to your favorite piece of gear, and lets you experiment and see what works best for you and your playstyle!

Now that you know how you can and cannot use Weapon Grease, get out in the wilds and become the true Elden Lord the land needs!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.