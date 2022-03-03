Elden Ring: What Does Remembrance of the Full Moon Do?

Elden Ring has a plethora of memorable boss fights, with Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon offering not only one of the most challenging fights of the game but also one of the most visually appealing. Taking place on a battlefield of water, you’ll dodge, parry, and punish your way to victory after being schooled by this vicious foe. Unless you follow our guide on how to easily defeat her, that is.

After defeating this powerful and exciting boss, you’ll be granted the Rememberance of the Full Moon Queen. What exactly is this item, and what can you do with it? Follow our helpful guides to find out exactly what this powerful item holds for you!

Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen – What is it?

Rememberance of the Full Moon Queen is an item that you will obtain after defeating the second, challenging boss Rennala. Once you obtain this item, you may be confused about what you can do with it, as it is shown as a consumable.

You can trade this item for 20,000 Runes, which is an awful lot of them, but not entirely worth it, as you can transform it into great items that can surely benefit you along your way.

If you hand this to Enia in the Roundtable Hold, you’ll be able to unlock its true power. You’ll be supplied with powerful magic called dRennala’s Full Moon, or the powerful offensive sword, the Carian Regal Scepter.

Rennala’s Full moon creates a Moon-like projectile that dispels any sorceries that it hits, and also temporarily reduces enemies’ magic damage negation. What this means, is that you’ll be able to cast this powerful bit of Sorcery, and not only block out other spells from hitting you, but cause more damage with the magic that you cast upon your foes. This could be great for anyone that is going for a magic-based build.

On the other side, you’re looking at the Carian Regal Scepter, which offers 24 Physical Damage off of the bat, with 100 Critical and 140 Sorcery. It offers great stats for Guarding, as well, with 25 Physical, 15 for all forms of magic, and 15 for Boost. This makes it a powerful, and fast weapon for your Offensive builds, while also offering a great opportunity to learn some magic along the way.

You’ll be able to duplicate this Rememberance at any of the Walking Mosuleums, but remember that it can only be duplicated once!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.