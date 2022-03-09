Elden Ring: What Does Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor Do?

When conquering foes in Elden Ring, you’ll find yourself collecting a vast assortment of different items, weapons, and more. However, some of these items are worth more of your time than others, even though everything does have a purpose. Remembrances are items that are granted to you after defeating some of the more challenging foes in the game, such as the Regal Ancestor Spirit.

What does this Remembrance grant you in your journey through Elden Ring? Is it worth your time to keep, or would you better off selling the item that you just claimed in victory? Find out in our guide for what the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor is used for, and what you’ll receive from it!

Elden Ring- Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor

After the fight to the death with the Regal Ancestor Spirit in the Eternal City of Nokron, you’ll receive his Remembrance. But, what do you do with this item once you have gotten it? Well, there are a few different paths to take, with both offering great opportunities for you.

If you take this item to Enia in the Roundtable Hold, they’ll be able to transform it and unlock its full power to grant you the choice of two different items; the Ancestral Spirt’s Horn or the Winged Greathorn, which are great items for Magic and Melee users.

The Ancestral Sprit’s Hand is a Talisman that offers you the ability to regenerate 3FP per enemy killed and can be especially valuable to those who fight with Magic or use a lot of Weapon Skills, as they both can drain your FP gauge down drastically. While 3FP doesn’t sound like a lot at first, this could be the difference between life and death during certain battles, so it is a great item to have.

The Winged Greathorn, on the other hand, is an excellent powerhouse, offering 130 Physical off of the bat, with 100 Crit, and scales with Strength and Dexterity. You’ll also see a great boost to your defensive skills as it offers 50 Physical Guard and 35 against all Magic Types. The Greathorn also offers the unique Weapon Skill Soul Stifler, which allows you to raise the Greathron’s wings to summon a soul-sapping miasma, which can help you with some of the tougher foes in the game.

However, if neither of these options sounds appealing to you, you can always sell this Rememberance off for 30,000 Runes to any merchant. You can also duplicate this Remembrance at any of the Walking Mausoleums, but you can only duplicate it once per mausoleum.

Fighting these powerful foes is a great way to get yourself a great weapon to carry along with you or items that can help you stay above ground. Taking the time to find out what works best for you is key in Elden Ring, and allows you to play the game exactly how you’d like.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.