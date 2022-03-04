Elden Ring: What is Soap Used For?

Elden Ring offers a massive selection of items, with some items having a bit more use than others. While most items are self-explanatory, there are still some items that are confusing to players. One of these items happens to be Soap, and you may be wondering if the game is giving you an option to get clean after a major battle, or what the point of it is.

Well, thankfully, that’s what we are here for! You might be trying to find out if you’re just stinky, or if you can do something different with the Soap in Elden Ring, and we are here with a guide on how to Use Soap and what it’s best used for!

Elden Ring – What is Soap For?

When initially coming across the Soap item, players may be a bit confused about what it does for them. Well, it does what Soap does, and it lets you clean filth off of yourself, along with other dirt and grime. While your character may not appear any differently afterward, you’ll find that you do now have a buff towards reducing poison buildup after using soap.

Now, how do you get your hands on this item? There are a few different ways to do so, including purchasing the item and crafting it. If you’re looking for a quick way to get a poison reducer, you’ll be able to purchase it from the Nomadic Merchant in Siofra River for 400 Runes.

And, if you’re feeling crafty, you can make this item for yourself, as well. You’ll need the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [17], which you can purchase from the same Nomadic Merchant for 1,000 Runes, and two Melted Mushrooms. Combining the two items will grant you a fresh bar of Soap, and with the materials needed, it’s one of the easier items to create in the game. You’ll be able to carry 99 Soaps with you, so you can make sure that you have plenty of ways to reduce poison build-up as you go along the game.

As there are so many different items to craft within the world of Elden Ring, you’ll find yourself questioning what else you can do with it. If you need more help with the crafting element of the game, as it is a fairly new feature to the franchise, don’t fret, we are here to help with all of your Elden Ring questions!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.