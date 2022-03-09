The Godslayer’s Greatsword is a colossal sword found in Elden Ring that scales to Strength, Dexterity, and Faith, and is able to deal fire damage as well as physical. There’s no reason not to get it, but it’s not a common drop in the game so players might be wondering where to find it. Read on for our guide to Where to Get the Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: Where to Get the Godslayer’s Greatsword

The Godslayer’s Greatsword is found in a chest behind the Godskin Apostle boss you find at the Divine Tower of Caelid. If you have trouble entering the tower, we’ve actually got a guide to get you started. The tower itself is a quite fun dungeon, and features Redmane soldiers as well as some other really tough enemies deeper within.

From the Divine Tower of Caelid: Center site of grace, take a left to enter this dungeon. Past some knights, drop to the right and carefully walk along the ledge to the right, and drop down to another platform which breaks. Don’t panic, the platform falls with you and will prevent fall damage if you don’t move. You’ll reach a path to the left is an elevator you can use to reach a ladder and unlock a shortcut from the beginning. Past the ladder is a Blackflame Monk, dispatch him carefully.

Past the monk is another ledge you must carefully go across, to another platform. You see where this is going, but jump down on it and it’ll break away, dropping you an incredible distance but hold still, you won’t receive fall damage. You’ll reach an elevator which brings you to the basement of the tower, another Blackflame Monk, and the boss. Kill the boss and reap your rewards.

This concludes our guide to Where to Get the Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring! For more colossal weapons like this, check out our other guides!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.