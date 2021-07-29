Emote in Front of a Camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake – Fortnite Quest Guide

A new Fortnite challenge requires you to emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake, and we’ve got your back with two maps that will lead you right where you need to go. Completing this Week 8 quest will earn you 30,000 XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass, so don’t miss out on some easy experience.

While there are two locations where you can complete this challenge, you only need to visit one of them to get it done. Both cameras are relatively easy to find, so the location you visit just comes down to preference. Here’s where to emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake in Fortnite.

Believer Beach Camera Location

The Believer Beach camera is found to the right of the pier on the beach. It’s sitting next to an umbrella, and there are two cardboard cutouts posing in front of it. Just use any emote while standing in front of the camera to complete this challenge. Refer to the map above if you’re having trouble finding it.

Lazy Lake Camera Location

The Lazy Lake camera can be found next to the pool outside of the southeastern house. There are two cardboard cutouts posing in front of this camera as well, only these two are lounging by the pool instead of dancing. Use any emote in front of the camera to complete this quest.

Completing this quest will reward you with 30,000 XP. There are several other challenges available this week as well, and there are even the Rift Tour quests available on top of the usual weekly challenges. Also, you’ll need to find a Ferrari 296 GTB if you missed out on last week’s challenges.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.