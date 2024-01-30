Enshrouded: Does Extinguishing a Flame Altar Refund Upgrade Materials?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There comes a time in Enshrouded when you may want to move your home base, meaning you’ll need to extinguish your Flame Altar. The problem is that you may have invested a ton of upgrade materials into the Flame Altar, which likely took a lot of work.

You may wonder if you will be refunded all the upgrade materials when extinguishing the Flame Altar in Enshrouded. We have the answer for you in this guide.

Will Removing Flame Altars Refund Upgrade Materials in Enshrouded?

Simply put, you will not get a refund for your upgrade materials when extinguishing a Flame Altar in Enshrouded. This means all the Shroud Cores you invested in the Altar will disappear, and you’ll have to go out and collect some new ones. This also means that your Altar level will return to level 1, bringing the building area limit back down to 40x40x40.

The same goes with the “Strengthening the Flame” of the Altar. You won’t get a refund for materials you invested in the Flame. That said, your Flame Level will remain the same. The Flame level of all your Flame Altars is unanimous and global, meaning once you level up the Flame it will remain that level for the duration of your playthrough.

How to Get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded

Players can get Shroud Cores from high-level enemies found in the Shroud. More specifically, you’ll have the best luck obtaining Shroud Cores by defeating more formidable enemies such as Wraiths and bosses. Wraiths are usually found near Elixir Well areas.

Players can also craft Shroud Cores by visiting the Alchemist Craftsmen. This is the easiest way to get Shroud Cores in the mid to late game, and only requires 10 Shroud Spores and 10 Shroud Liquids for every Shroud Core. You can find Shroud Spores by defeating any enemy found in the Shroud, while Shroud Liquid can be found by harvesting white mushrooms found in the Shroud.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2024