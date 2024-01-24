Enshrouded: How to Build a Workshop for the Blacksmith

One of the first quests in Enshrouded is to build a workshop for the Blacksmith. The workshop will allow the Blacksmith to do all his work for you, such as crafting gear, weapons, etc.

The quest sounds easier than it is, as you can’t just build a square for his workshop; instead, it needs to be to his liking, and he must approve it. This guide will cover how to build a workshop in Enshrouded.

Building a Workshop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded

The first step toward building a workshop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded is to craft a Workbench, which you can do from the Crafting section in the pause menu. A Workbench requires 3 Strings and 8 Wood Logs.

Strings: Crafted under Resources with 3x Plant Fiber.

Crafted under Resources with 3x Plant Fiber. Wood Logs: Easily found on the ground near trees.

Once you craft a Workbench and place it down in your home base, interact with it and craft either Rough Wood Blocks or Rough Stone Blocks (whichever you prefer), and these will act as the foundation for your workshop. You will also need to craft Plant Fiber Roof Block, which will be used to create the workshop’s roof. Lastly, you need to craft a Construction Hammer from the Workbench. Below are the necessary materials for all four:

Rough Stone Block x100: 2 Stone

2 Stone Rough Wood Block x100: 2 Wood

2 Wood Plant Fiber Roof Block x100: 5 Plant Fiber

5 Plant Fiber Construction Hammer: 1 Stone

All the resources required to craft the building materials and Construction Hammer can easily be found on the ground; for example, stones are from rocks on the ground, wood near trees, and plant fiber comes from plants.

Build a Room

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you have prepared all the building materials at the Workbench, it’s time to get to work. Equip your Construction Hammer and enter Build Mode by pressing the corresponding button and start to make a square with a door that will act as a room for the Blacksmith. You can toggle between shapes while in Build Mode, allowing you to make a door easily.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Build a Roof

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you create the square room with a door, it’s time to make a roof so the Blacksmith is sheltered inside. While in Build Mode with the Construction Hammer, scroll down through all the shapes until you reach the Roof section. Add as many roof pieces as it takes to cover the top completely.

Add Blacksmith to the Workshop

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lastly, you need to put the Blacksmith inside the building to complete the quest “build a workshop for the Blacksmith.” To do so, equip your Summoning Staff and activate it to move the Blacksmith inside the building you just created, similar to how I do in the image attached.

Once you place him inside the workshop, the game will notify you that the quest is complete, and the Blacksmith will be pleased with your efforts. If this doesn’t complete the quest, then it’s likely he isn’t sheltered inside enough, and you need to add more to the building. There should be zero openings on the roof; the only openings allowed are for doors and windows.

Now that you have completed a workshop for the Blacksmith, his inventory will increase, allowing you to create stronger armor and weapons for the Elixir Well.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2024