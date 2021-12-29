Escape From Tarkov Christmas Tree Locations: To the Tree Quest Guide

Time to celebrate the holiday season by getting loot.

December 29th, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

EFT-Christmas-Tree

Many players are still getting used to the changes that came with the most recent wipe of Escape From Tarkov. Some of these changes include the addition of inertia when moving and more recoil when firing weapons. Just a few weeks after the wipe however, Battlestate Games release a Christmas Day patch. This added the New Year event as well as some new items, like metal spare parts. This year’s event has a bit more content that previous year’s, adding serveral new quests. One of these quests will have you visiting the several Christmas Trees across the maps of Escape From Tarkov. Let’s go over which maps the trees are on and where you can find them.

Where to find the Christmas Trees.

Not every map in Escape from Tarkov has a tree on it. This means you won’t need to fight through the close quarters Factory or pay the Roubles to get yourself a Labs card. this leaves Customs, Interchange, Reserve, Woods, Shoreline and the newest map, Lighthouse.

Customs: The Christmas Tree can be find right outside of the 3-story Dorm building.

EFT-Customs-Tree

Shoreline: This tree can be found right outside of the admin building of the Resort.

EFT-Shoreline-Tree

Woods: This tree is on a floating barge that is only on Woods during this event. The barge can be found South of the Logging Camp where Shturman spawns.

EFT-Woods-Tree

Interchange: You can find the tree in the middle of the Scav Camp on the highway.

EFT-Interchange-Tree

Reserve: This tree is found in the open field to the Southwest of the map. This field is just west of the White Knight building.

EFT-Reserve-Tree

Lighthouse: Since this is the newest map this might be the hardest to find for most. The Christmas Tree on this map is at the Hideout building South of the Docks. If you follow the West shore of the map toward the South you will find this tree. Just make sure you don’t go too far toward the lighthouse because it will shoot and kill you.

EFT-Lighthouse-Tree

When looking for the trees you can also listen for consistant gunfire to help locate them. This is because Scavs will circle the tree and regularly shoot their weapons into the air throughout the raid. These Scavs will not attack you unless you attack them first. Luckily to complete the quest you don’t need to survive after visiting each tree. In fact you can die after each tree visit on each map and still complete the quest. If you need any more help with Escape From Tarkov, make sure to check out our other guides.

Escape from Tarkov is available now on PC.

