Escape From Tarkov – How to Unlock Jaeger

Escape From Tarkov has been dominating the Twitch scene recently thanks to the introduction of Twitch Drops, and because of the game’s sudden surge in popularity, there has been a huge influx of new players. Starting out, you won’t have access to everything that more experienced EFT players have, including some of the game’s NPC characters like Jaeger, a trader who deals in weapons and ammunition. There are a few quest steps you’ll have to work your way through to unlock Jaeger, and this guide will help walk you through the process.

How to Unlock Jaeger in Escape From Tarkov

To get started on unlocking Jaeger, you’ll need access to the Mechanic’s quests. This means you’ll need to level your character up to level 10 before you can start this whole process. Once you’ve unlocked these quests, you’ll have to complete a quest called Gunsmith Part 1. This quest requires you to get three Elite Pliers and use those items to barter with the Mechanic for an MP133 shotgun. Modify the shotgun to the mechanic’s specifications and you’ll complete the quest.

After modifying the shotgun, you should be able to start another Mechanic mission called Introduction. This quest sends you on a raid to the Woods map. Once you’re there, look for a crashed plane near the train station spawn point. There should be a small structure near the downed aircraft with a note under it. Pick it up and extract from the raid. After successfully extracting, take the note back to the Mechanic and Jaeger will be unlocked.

To recap, here are all the steps involved to unlock Jaeger in Escape From Tarkov:

Reach Level 10 Complete Gunsmith Part 1 Mechanic quest Start Introduction Mechanic quest Find the note near the crashed plane on the woods map Successfully extract from the raid Bring the note to the Mechanic

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking Jaeger in Escape From Tarkov.