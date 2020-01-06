Escape From Tarkov – How to Extract

The raids in Escape From Tarkov are incredibly stressful, but knowing how to get out safely can help relieve some of the tension. If you’re a new player, however, you may not completely understand the process of extraction, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to plan your movements and strategies around your desired extraction point and get out with that sweet loot much more often.

How to Extract in Escape From Tarkov

Each raid in Escape From Tarkov only lasts for a predetermined amount of time. If you don’t manage to extract before the timer runs out, then you’ll lose everything you’ve scavenged during that run. You’ll want to keep an eye on this timer throughout your raids, and you can do so by pressing the O key.

Double pressing the O key, however, brings up a list of extraction points along with the remaining time left in the raid. Some of these extraction points have question marks next to them and some do not. If an extraction point has no question marks next to it, then it’s a guaranteed extraction point. There aren’t any special requirements or prerequisites for these, all you have to do initiate the extraction process is walk up to them. An extraction timer will appear onscreen, and once it runs out, you’re home free.

If the extraction point does have question marks next to it though, then it’s a bit more complicated than your normal extraction point. These extractions have unique properties. Some of them require special items like keys, and others can’t be used if other players got to them before you. These can provide an easy way out of a raid if you play your cards right, but you also run the risk of arriving and not being able to use them.

Learning the extraction points in Escape From Tarkov will take a lot of time and experience, but it’s necessary information if you want to get out of a raid with the cool gear you find. To help navigate toward an exit, check out our guide on how to find maps.