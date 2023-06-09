Every Confirmed Kameo Fighter in Mortal Kombat 1

Image: NetherRealm Studios.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to feature the debut of a few new mechanics, with the biggest one being that of the Kameo Fighters, which will allow players to summon known characters in order to perform enhanced combos and much more. Now, so that you can be fully ready to defend Earthrealm once more, here are all the confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Fighters.

Mortal Kombat 1: All Confirmed Kameo Fighters

The current Kameo Fighters confirmed to be featured in Mortal Kombat 1 are Sonya Blade, Jax, Kano, Goro (now way more compact than usual), Kung Lao, Striker, Classic Scorpion, and Classic Sub-Zero.

As you may have guessed looking at the current roster, the Kameo Fighters will most likely be nods to the classic (or original) versions of many characters. But that does not mean it’s as unlikely for new ones to be featured in it as it is on the main roster. So if you are like me and would love to kick ass with the Johnny and Cassie Cage combo, don’t lose hope.

For all of those wondering, and as we can see in the trailer below, the Kameo Fighters will also be able to perform their own Fatalities, as well as take part in your chosen fighter’s Fatal Blows.

More About the Kameo Fighter System

According to Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat 1 players will be able to call upon their Kameo partners in battle with the press of one button, but adding different inputs to it will allow them to perform different moves/attacks in order to stop enemy advances, extend your character’s combos, or in some cases perform conjunct attacks.

The does not seem to be a cooldown for the use of the Kameo Fighters, but according to Boon, the game will actually feature a limiter set to stop players from spamming them without thought.

