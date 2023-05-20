Imagem: NetherRealm Studios.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to bring a completely new experience to the franchise by featuring a completely new universe created by Fire God Liu Kang after the events of MK 11, as well as new mechanics. But will you be able to test out the game before it releases on September 19? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s the release date as well as how to get access to the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta.

Mortal Kombat 1 Beta: Release Date and How to Sign Up

You will be able to take part in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta set to debut on August 2023 by pre-ordering the game on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. No news regarding the release of a beta for the other available platforms was revealed.

You can pre-order the game right now on both the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store for $69,99 (standard version).

Those who purchase either the Premium Edition or the Kollector’s Edition of the game will also be able to play the final version early, on September 14, 2023. You can also pre-order the Premium Edition right now for $109,99.

Will Mortal Kombat 1 be Released for PS4 and Xbox One?

According to the game’s official FAQ page, Mortal Kombat 1 will be released exclusively for the current generation consoles (PS5, Series X/S), as well as for Nintendo Switch, and PC.

It’s important to point out that although all versions of the game are being developed while making use of NetherRealm Studios’ technology/assets and under their supervision, the studio is only developing the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game is being developed by Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive, while the PC version is being developed by QLOC.

