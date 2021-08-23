Update 1.07 has arrived for F1 2021 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
The last update to come to F1 2021 was patch 1.06. Patch 1.06 was released on August 9th, 2021 and it included a ton of fixes and improvements. Many of the improvements were from the technical side, although hardware issues aren’t too prevalent now.
Well Codemasters has now released a new patch for the game today. The patch number is 1.07 and it’s available now for the PC and PlayStation versions of the game. This same update will be released for Xbox consoles at a later date.
Much like the last update, no new content is included but a ton of bug fixes and improvements have been made to the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.
F1 2021 Update 1.07 Patch Notes
- Addressed an issue where Xbox users could fail to join an online session with error WS10004
- Re-enabled 3D audio for PS5 headsets and addressed the underlying issue
- F2™ races that finish due to the 1-hour time limit no longer result in the incorrect positions being awarded
- Fixed an issue where driver stats were reset to baseline stats and not taking upgrades into consideration
- Addressed an issue where players could start a lap ahead at certain tracks
- Distort sponsor will now correctly pay out the sponsor bonus after achieving the goals
- Driver name filters have been updated for career
- Addressed an issue where audio could drop out during an extended play period
- The vehicle halo will no longer have low shadow resolution
- Fanatec advanced paddle module top paddles will now be correctly recognised
- Addressed an issue with saturated characters in the background of meet the press sequences with HDR enabled
- Closing the game during the season transition in MyTeam no longer results in the user having no team name, engine supplier or sponsor
- Viewing a highlight or replay after a race no longer causes game resolution to change on ultrawide screens
- Addressed an issue where users could have negative resource points
- DRS Beep audio level has been increased
- AI will no longer overtake the safety car when it is ending
- Collision setting will now be retained if changed between sessions
- Addressed an issue where the ERS deploy setting could display “To Do”
- UDP: m_resultStatus no longer shows as active after the race has finished
- UDP: Correct number of laps now shown in final classification
- UDP: Session history information from previous session is no longer sent following a restart
- UDP: LapHistoryData will now be correctly sent for an active car following a retirement
- On-Demand leagues can now turn AI reserves off
- Very Short has been added to the session length filter in social play
- Ability to hide the menu when customising camera settings has been re-added
- Added quality options and sharpening slider for DLSS
- Rebalanced chapters 3, 5, 9 and 12 on Challenging difficulty in Braking Point
- Rebalanced chapters 3, 5 and 12 on Hard difficulty in Braking Point
- General stability improvements
- Various minor fixes
Info taken above is from the game’s official website by EA. You can visit the link for more info about the game. F1 2021 is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2021