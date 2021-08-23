Update 1.07 has arrived for F1 2021 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The last update to come to F1 2021 was patch 1.06. Patch 1.06 was released on August 9th, 2021 and it included a ton of fixes and improvements. Many of the improvements were from the technical side, although hardware issues aren’t too prevalent now.

Well Codemasters has now released a new patch for the game today. The patch number is 1.07 and it’s available now for the PC and PlayStation versions of the game. This same update will be released for Xbox consoles at a later date.

Much like the last update, no new content is included but a ton of bug fixes and improvements have been made to the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

F1 2021 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Addressed an issue where Xbox users could fail to join an online session with error WS10004

Re-enabled 3D audio for PS5 headsets and addressed the underlying issue

F2™ races that finish due to the 1-hour time limit no longer result in the incorrect positions being awarded

Fixed an issue where driver stats were reset to baseline stats and not taking upgrades into consideration

Addressed an issue where players could start a lap ahead at certain tracks

Distort sponsor will now correctly pay out the sponsor bonus after achieving the goals

Driver name filters have been updated for career

Addressed an issue where audio could drop out during an extended play period

The vehicle halo will no longer have low shadow resolution

Fanatec advanced paddle module top paddles will now be correctly recognised

Addressed an issue with saturated characters in the background of meet the press sequences with HDR enabled

Closing the game during the season transition in MyTeam no longer results in the user having no team name, engine supplier or sponsor

Viewing a highlight or replay after a race no longer causes game resolution to change on ultrawide screens

Addressed an issue where users could have negative resource points

DRS Beep audio level has been increased

AI will no longer overtake the safety car when it is ending

Collision setting will now be retained if changed between sessions

Addressed an issue where the ERS deploy setting could display “To Do”

UDP: m_resultStatus no longer shows as active after the race has finished

UDP: Correct number of laps now shown in final classification

UDP: Session history information from previous session is no longer sent following a restart

UDP: LapHistoryData will now be correctly sent for an active car following a retirement

On-Demand leagues can now turn AI reserves off

Very Short has been added to the session length filter in social play

Ability to hide the menu when customising camera settings has been re-added

Added quality options and sharpening slider for DLSS

Rebalanced chapters 3, 5, 9 and 12 on Challenging difficulty in Braking Point

Rebalanced chapters 3, 5 and 12 on Hard difficulty in Braking Point

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

Info taken above is from the game’s official website by EA. You can visit the link for more info about the game. F1 2021 is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2021