Update 1.06 has arrived for F1 2021 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The last update to come to F1 2021 was patch 1.05 on July 28th. 2021. This update was available for PC and PlayStation before eventually coming to Xbox platforms.

Well Codemasters has now released a new patch for the game today. The update is version number 1.06 and it comes with a ton of bug fixes and gameplay improvements. The PS5 patch number is 01.006.000. Much like the other patch, this new update is available now for PC and PlayStation, and will be out on Xbox at a later date.

One of the cooler things about this update is that it will fix online issues that Xbox players had been having with the game. Stuttering while playing on a headset has also improved. Potential crashes have also been addressed too.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes below.

F1 2021 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Addressed an issue where there could be no force feedback on Thrustmaster wheels if task manager was open in the background in Windowed mode.

Addressed an issue where force feedback would not be active on Thrustmaster wheels when launching from a desktop shortcut.

Audio will no longer stutter when connecting an official Xbox headset into the controller.

Quick Practice will no longer cause excessive wear to components.

Addressed various issues with online session connectivity on Xbox.

Addressed high GPU usage on loading screens during Braking Point.

Ghosting is now set to on in Ranked sessions.

“League Racer” achievement/trophy can now be correctly unlocked.

MFD will now pop-up after receiving minor damage.

UDP: LapHistoryDate will now be correctly sent for an active car after another has retired.

Addressed a potential crash while using photo mode.

Addressed a potential crash during broadcast sequences.

Track surface will now appear correctly for player 2 in split-screen during a wet race.

On-track VFX can no longer be seen by other drivers in F2™ one-shot qualifying.

3D Audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5. This will be re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved.

Car performance can now be changed after creation of a league.

Mid-season driver negotiations have been removed from the first season of a Real Season Start career.

Improved feedback given when haptic feedback is set to weak on PS5.

Addressed an issue where the Emirian flag could be displayed on the podium instead of the Turkish Flag.

Tyre wear can now be viewed on the MFD during the formation lap.

Rebalanced chapters 1,3,5,9 and 12 on Normal difficulty in Braking Point.

General stability improvements.

Various minor fixes.

For more news about this update, you can visit the official website. F1 2021 is out now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2021