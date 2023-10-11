Fae Farm Scorched Caverns Guide | All Seals, Resources, and Materials

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Mining and solving the problems of the dungeons in Fae Farm really heats up once you reach the final mine, the Scorched Caverns. In the coldest region of the map, there’s a volcano with a mine inside. It is the final creature of the Wisp Mother’s and your key to unlocking the final farming area. Our Scorched Caverns guide will show you what to expect.

Fireproof Potions

As you can imagine, being inside a volcano is hot. Once you go inside your character begins to get hot, if they get hot enough they will begin to take damage. This is similar to the Floating Ruins’ Miasma effect and can be prevented with a Fireproof Potion. The Small Fireproof Potion can be made at a Potion Brewing Cauldron using two Frost Fuzz and one Snow Flake. Frost Fuzz is made from Frost Thistle at the Potion Ingredients Station and Snow Flakes are received from Critters at the Mountain Critter Conservatory.

All Scorched Caverns Seals

To make it easier to get through the Scorched Caverns, you’ll need to use the collected materials to create seals and place them on the pedestals to keep the floors unlocked. Here are the seals you’ll need if you want to know before you get there which to prepare.

Floor Seal 1 Orichalum Seal 2 Orichalum Seal 3 Orichalum Seal 4 Orichalum Seal 5 Hammered Orichalcum Seal 6 Hammered Orichalcum Seal 7 Hammered Orichalcum Seal 8 Hammered Orichalcum Seal 9 Engraved Orichalcum Seal 10 Engraved Orichalcum Seal 11 Engraved Orichalcum Seal 12 Engraved Orichalcum Seal 13 Gold Seal 14 Gold Seal 15 Gold Seal 16 Gold Seal 17 Hammered Gold Seal 18 Hammered Gold Seal 19 Hammered Gold Seal 20 Hammered Gold Seal 21 Engraved Gold Seal 22 Engraved Gold Seal 23 Engraved Gold Seal 24 Engraved Gold Seal 25 Open Once Reached

Scorched Caverns Ores and Gems

In all the dungeons of Fae Farm to get a specific ore or gem you will need to look at certain floors within the dungeon. The dungeons are randomly generated, so the exact location and number will be different each time. However, when you teleport you will see if there is a high or low number of the resource on the floor.

Resource Floor Orichalcum Ore 1-13 Gold Ore 10-24 Rough Ruby 5-11 Raw Garnet 9-15 Rough Diamond 15-22 Rough Obsidian 21-24

You’ll find Volcanic Ash on each floor and Fireweed and Flame Salts will begin to appear on floor seven. These resources will help with crafting in these final moments of the story as well.

Scorched Cavern Enemy Locations

These firey enemies of the Scorched Caverns will give you the heavier enemies a little earlier within the dungeon. Once they appear, they will begin to show up at random on any floor. After they’re defeated the items they drop are also randomized, so you won’t get the same things out of them each time.

Enemy Floors Items Dropped Gleaming Tresroar 2-24 Wood, Potions, Gems Ember Eutats 3-24 Gold Ore, Potions Clanky 4-24 Ores, Potions, Gems Blamp 7-24 Gems, Potions, Volcanic Ash Blocker 9-24 Wood, Potions, Ores

