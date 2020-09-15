The mid season update for Fall Guys is finally live, bringing a bunch of new features and remixed levels to the game before season two launches next month. Round variations are the big feature of this update, remixing existing levels with new modifiers to keep things fresh. Expect new obstacles and more on the levels you’ve come to know. Server stability has also been improved. Finally, Big Yeetus, the randomly-spawning giant hammer, has been added to the game and will show up during matches starting today. Here’s the full list of patch notes for the Fall Guys mid-season update 1.07.

Fall Guys Update 1.07 Patch Notes

[PC] Our new anti-cheating system for PC is now in!

Our new anti-cheating system for PC is now in! [PC] Added ability to bind game actions to mouse buttons

Added ability to bind game actions to mouse buttons [PS4] Improved stability when creating parties on PS4

Improved stability when creating parties on PS4 Objects in certain rounds will now have dynamic variations from one playthrough to the next, including new objects entirely. We plan to expand this system in the future to more rounds.

Improved stability when progressing from one round to another, there should be less disconnections in the qualification screen and round loading now.

Bug fixes in levels, spectator mode and improved resilience when network errors occur.

Fall Ball timer down to 120 seconds from 150.

Lowered Min Player Counts for some levels to increase round variety.

This update aims to solve the game’s cheating problem on PC as well as create some variety between rounds to keep things feeling fresh. Dynamic variations for existing rounds will keep players on their toes, and new rounds will be available in the last half of a match because of the lowered minimum player requirement. Crashes won’t happen as much on PS4, and there should be improved stability across the board. Fall Ball also won’t take as long anymore, which is a win for everyone.

BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS is now live! Surely that's worth a retweetus? pic.twitter.com/xcBOG4b5f3 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

The Fall Guys mid-season update is now live on PlayStation 4 and PC.