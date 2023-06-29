Fallout 4 Guide: Where is the Freedom Trail and How to Follow it to the Railroad

Image: Bethesda Game Studios

Fallout 4 has a variety of factions that players want to visit as quickly as possible in their playthrough, and we know just how important it is to know where to find groups such as The Railroad. If you are wanting to understand more about the organization and what they do (saving synths for example) then you will need to find them by first following the Freedom Trail. This article will take you through how to follow the Freedom Trail to the Railroad in Fallout 4.

Location of the Freedom Trail to Follow to the Railroad in Fallout 4

The Freedom Trail is located in downtown Boston, to the east of Diamond City. You can begin the quest randomly by listening in on a couple of Diamond City residents near the “Bounties” board, or by continuing in the main quest line until you are tasked with finding the Railroad.

The Freedom Trail itself starts at Boston Commons, a small park found within the ruins of the city. The first plaque is near the fountain, with a tour guide robot nearby that you can activate. You’ll want to highlight and activate the plaque to get the most info.

Essentially there are a few locations along the Freedom Trail in Fallout 4, with a plaque in front of each. They will have a number and a letter highlighted on it, which you’ll want to mark for use later (or keep reading for the full rundown). Of course, to find them all you’ll actually need to follow the trail, so how do you do this?

Next to the plaque on the ground, you’ll see a red line running along the sidewalk. This is the path of the Freedom Trail. Follow it, continuing along its path when debris covers it, and making special note of when it turns, to reach the final destination.

Freedom Trail Code Solution in Fallout 4

The Old North Church is the last spot on Fallout 4’s Freedom Trail, with the Railroad residing within. You’ll have to clear the place of some Feral Ghouls, then head to the basement, which can be found to the back right upon entering the church.

At the end of some long hallways, you’ll find another plaque with a door nearby. This is where those highlighted letters come into play. If you took notes you should have 7-A, 4-L, 2-A, 6-O, 3-I, 5-R, 8-D, and 1-R. It should be easy enough to figure out, but if you haven’t and need the answer it is spelling out Railroad.

Place your cursor on the outer ring and you can rotate it so that the inner ring points to different letters. Spell the right word by activating these in the correct order and the door should open. You’ll now meet another of Fallout 4’s main factions, the Railroad. How you proceed from here is up to you.

- This article was updated on June 29th, 2023