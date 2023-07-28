Fallout 76: All Mega Sloth Spawn Locations (2023)

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Mega Sloths are three-toed sloths that have undergone mutations due to radiation exposure. These sloths stand much taller than humans and have dirty and shaggy fur. Additionally, clusters of mushrooms grow in the fur on their back, similar to the fungus that grew in the fur of pre-War sloths. When the mega sloths shake their bodies, the mushrooms release spores that deter any aggressors who get too close to them. Here are all Mega Sloth Spawn Locations (2023) in Fallout 76 so you can complete quests like the Daily: Someone to Talk To quest, which requires you to Shoot Target with a Vox Dart: Mega Sloth.

Best Fallout 76 Mega Sloth Locations

The best Mega Sloth spawn locations are in The Mire and Cranberry Bog regions of Appalachia:

Camp Venture: Head east and you will find one before you reach KMAX Transmission

Head east and you will find one before you reach KMAX Transmission Creekside Sundew Grove : The Mega Sloth here will usually be fighting Super Mutants

: The Mega Sloth here will usually be fighting Super Mutants Fasnacht Day: Will spawn as the final parade attacker

Will spawn as the final parade attacker Fissure Site Omicron: Head south of this location

Head south of this location Monorail Elevator: At an unmarked location North of here

At an unmarked location North of here Project Paradise: You must you get Habitat B to Rank 3

You must you get Habitat B to Rank 3 Ripper Alley: Head west and you will find one before you reach Investigators Cabin

Head west and you will find one before you reach Investigators Cabin South Mountain Nuke Crate: This is located south of Huntersville

This is located south of Huntersville Southern Belle Motel: Head south of this location and look for them to hang in the trees

Head south of this location and look for them to hang in the trees Tanagra Town : Look for one around the tree base

: Look for one around the tree base Treetops : Head east, and you will find one about halfway to the Workshop icon

: Head east, and you will find one about halfway to the Workshop icon Watoga Shopping Plaza: Head east and across the river

If you’re struggling to find a Mega Sloth, try using vats to identify any creatures that have appeared in the area. I have discovered that the most reliable spawn location, at least for me, is situated to the Southwest of Mosstown. To reach your destination from the Mosstown spawn point, head towards the Southwest and keep moving forward. Along the way, you’ll see trees, a clearing with remnants of wooden buildings, and more trees. The Mega Sloth will spawn in the area shown on the map above. You’ll see a rusty car with a chair, first aid kit, and explosive crate next to it.

Mega Sloths will drop the following items when slain:

Megasloth Meat

Megasloth Mushroom

Megasloth Pelt

Megasloth Claw

