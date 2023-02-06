Are you wondering where to find Snallygaster in Fallout 76 to complete your daily quest or find valuable loot? Snallygasters are found mainly in highly toxic and irradiated areas. When fighting them at a distance, they will spit a ball of toxic slime, which will damage you with poison damage. Snallygasters can also attack you with melee by hitting you with their tongues when fighting them at close distances. So whether you are looking to kill three of them to earn valuable points towards your seasonal track or looking to find crafting items, we have the best locations for you. Just like Dog Food and Fiber Optics, you will travel across Appalachia to find them. Here is where to easily find and farm Snallygaster in Fallout 76.

The Best Fallout 76 Snallygaster Farm Locations

You will find plenty of Snallygaster in the below locations:

Charleston: You will find two Snallygaster roaming the path between the Charleston Capital Building and the Hornwright Industrial Headquarters.

Federal Disposal Field HZ-21: You will find one Snallygaster at this location.

Flooded Trainyard: You will find six of them wandering this location.

Hemlock Holes: You will find a couple of Snallygaster near the crashed vertibird at this location.

Kiddie Corner Cabins: You will find four of them at this location.

Pylon V-13: You will find three of them at this location.

Toxic Larry's Meat 'n Go: You will find three Snallygaster at this location.

Treetops: You will find several Snallygaster at this location.

Vault 96: When completing the A Satisfied Conscience quest, you will find one Snallgaster at this vault location.

Snallygasters are known to drop the following loot and can be valuable creatures to farm for Acid and Asbestos crafting materials:

Acid

Asbestos

Minor Junk

Moderate Amount of Caps

Random Armor

Random Weapons

Snallygaster Hide

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023