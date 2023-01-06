Are you wondering where to find dog food in Fallout 76? Canned Dog Food is a fantastic consumable in Fallout 76 because it doesn’t spoil over time or cause disease when you eat it. The game classifies this food item as a pre-war canned product. You can also use the Good Doggy perk to triple the benefits of Canned Dog Food, making this consumable even more powerful. Whether looking for dog food as a consumable item or trying to complete the Fallout 1st daily quest, you can never have enough stocked up. Here is everything you need to know on where to find dog food in Fallout 76.

Where to Find Dog Food in Fallout 76

You can increase your chances of finding Canned Dog Food with the Can Do! perk, which increases your chances of finding canned food. You can also pair this perk with the Good Doggy perk to increase the benefits even further. Here are the best locations to find Dog Food:

Black Water Mine: You can find three cans of dog food here.

Charleston Landfill : You can find a single can of dog food in a shopping cart beneath the underpass.

Grafton Dam: You can find a single can of dog food on a wooden boat south of the Grafton Dam.

Mama Dolce's Food: You can find three on the backyard porch of the house by the Whitespring Resort bus. You can find a fourth can by the stairs next to the doghouse.

Mount Blair Train Yard: You can find two cans of dog food on the green train car with the white USA lettering.

Sons of Dan Compound: Search the main hall of this location to find dog food.

Search the main hall of this location to find dog food. Watoga: Watoga is the best place to find dog food, as you can find multiple cans spread across the zone. For instance, you can find it at the food court northeast of the Watoga shopping plaza, in the food court on top of the Watoga Estates, and near the hotdog vendor.

Wavy Willy Waterpark: You will find dog food in trash cans located here as well.

Whitespring Resort: You will find dog food in trash cans in areas like the Whitespring Mall, Whitespring Club House, etc…

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023