Are you wondering what the start/end date, quest stages, strategies, and rewards are for Fallout 76 Fasnacht Day? All Vault Dweller’s favorite event, based on the German tradition of Lent, returns this year, and you will have a chance to earn fun Fasnacht Day masks, recipes, and plans. If you’ve never completed the Fasnacht Day quest, it can be challenging to have the best performance and protect all Protectrons during the parade march, but doing so will net you the best rewards. Don’t worry, though, because we have everything you need to know about Fasnacht Day. Here are all details surrounding Fallout 76 Fasnacht Day start/end date, quest stages, strategies, and rewards.

Everything You Need to Know About Fasnacht Day in Fallout 76

Here are all the details you need to know about Fasnacht Day in Fallout 76 so you can celebrate with other Vault Dwellers in Appalachia.

Fasnacht Day Start and End Dates

The Fasnacht Day event will run from February 14, 2023, to February 28, 2023. You will need to travel to Helvetia and talk to the Master of Ceremonies to begin the quest.

Fasnacht Day Quest Stages

There are a total of 9 different Quest Stages possible based on the different Random Tasks the Protectrons assign you:

Talk to the Master of Ceremonies Find the Protectron Marchers (0/5) (Random task 1) Donate Beeswax from the Honey Haus hives to the Candlemaker (0/10) (Random task 2) Donate Intestines from animals at the Butcher’s Cooler (0/12) (Random task 3) Make Music with the Musician (Random task 4) Donate Eggs from the stream to the Pantry (0/20) (Random task 5) Add Wood to the Bonfire (0/50) (Random task 6) Defeat the Honey Beasts at the Honey Haus (Random task 7) Bring Old Fasnacht Steins to the Museum for Analysis (0/10) (Random task 8) Help the Decorator with the Barn (0/4) Prepare for the Parade to Begin March with the Fasnacht Parade Light the Bonfire Defend the Parade Marchers (0/5) The parade was attacked again, this time by suicide super mutants with bombs! (Optional) Pop Balloons During the Parade Destroyed Marchers (?/5)

Fasnacht Day Strategies

The most important strategy to know is that you can use a Shishkebab with the Friendly Fire perk to heal the robots if they get damaged when marching in the parade. This can save them in a pinch if one is about to be destroyed, which will almost guarantee you the rewards from the best performance tier.

You can prepare to defeat the different enemies that will attack the parade by knowing when and where they will spawn:

Mega Sloth / Beasts: They will spawn as you approach the Bonfire. The Stingwings and Wolves should be your primary focus.

They will spawn as you approach the Bonfire. The Stingwings and Wolves should be your primary focus. Radotads: They will spawn as you reach the kitchen.

They will spawn as you reach the kitchen. Super Mutants: They will spawn when you reach the center square.

Don’t forget that you can also farm the Fasnacht Day quest by hopping servers. This comes in handy if you want to complete your mask collection with a specific rare mask or want to collect amazing loot and experience points.

Fasnacht Day Rewards

You will be rewarded with the following items for completing the Fasnacht Day quest:

150 experience points

20 caps

Random Fasnacht mask

Random Fasnacht recipe or plan

The mask, recipe, and plan you earn for completing the Fasnacht Day quest will be determined based on your performance when protecting the Protectrons during the Defend the Parade Marchers quest stage. The following tier rewards are taken into account:

Bad Performance: Only 1 or 2 Robots Survive

Only 1 or 2 Robots Survive Good Performance: 3 or 4 Robots Survive

3 or 4 Robots Survive Best Performance: All 5 Bots Survive

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023