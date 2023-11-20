Fallout 76 Floater Locations, Spawns, and Farming Spots

Image: bethesda

Floaters are one of the many mutated creatures you’ll come across during your adventures in the wasteland. As annoying as they are, Floaters spawn explosives when killed.

Fallout 76 might also task you with killing these buggers as part of your daily quests. So, if you’re on the lookout for these creatures, here are all Floater locations, spawns, and farming spots.

What are the Best Locations to Farm Floaters in Fallout 76?

Image: bethesda

Image: Bethesda Softworks

There are three different kinds of Floaters you’ll run into.

Floater Gnasher: uses acid-based attacks

Floater Freezer: specializes in cryogenic attacks

Floater Flamer: uses fire-based attacks

You’ll mostly find them in groups of three alongside Super Mutants. These creatures spawn in specific map locations.

Location Number of Floaters Big Maw 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher Big B’s Rest Stop 1 Floater Flamer, 1 Floater Freezer, 1 Floater Gansher Huntersville Entrance 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher Lake Eloise 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher Old Mold Quarry 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher Solomon’s Pond 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher Safe N Clean Disposal 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher The General’s Steak House Yard 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher Veiled Sundew Grove 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher Willard Corporate Housing 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 1 Floater Gansher West Tek Research Satellite 2 Floater Flamer, 2 Floater Freezer, 2 Floater Gansher

Personally, I prefer to visit the following locations when I have exhausted the above-mentioned popular farming spots.

Darling Sister’s Lab

Nicholson’s End

Red Rocket Filling Station

Grafton

Remember these are less popular sites so you might not have the same luck as I did. You can also always server-hop and revisit farming locations.

Related Link: The Best Fallout 76 Rabbit Locations

How to Take Down Floaters?

Image: bethesda

Going up against Floaters isn’t easy. They have the ability to bury themselves underground and take enemies by surprise. That is why I prefer Gnashers and Flamers as they prove to be a real handful since they deal a massive amount of damage. You can keep an eye out for glowing red, green, and blue spots under the ground.

However, not all glowing spots will spawn Floaters. Look for any antennas to tell if there are any Floaters underground. That said, it would help if you had decent stealth power to sneak up unnoticed on Floaters.

Try looting their bodies underwater. Floater dead bodies move after the battle is over so all your effort might go to waste. Additionally, Floater Gnashers leave a cloud of fumes when they die which can deal some serious damage so I like to keep my distance as should you.

You don’t have to worry about Freezers and Flamers in this regard. Sometimes these creatures might also run away from you towards the end of the battle so be on your toes.

You’ll learn more about how Floaters act in the game, the more you take them on.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023