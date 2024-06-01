Category:
When is the Release Date for The First Descendant?

Here's all we know about the First Descendant release date, platforms, and more.
May 31, 2024

The First Descendant is one of the most anticipated games of 2024. We all want to know when it’s coming out. If you’re looking for more information about this game, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s all we know about the The First Descendant release date, platforms, and more.

The First Descendant Release Date Window

The First Descendant is scheduled for summer 2024. Sadly, the exact release date has not been announced yet. However, there’s a good chance that we will know more about the launch date on June 7, as Lee Beam-Jun, the game’s producer, recently teased us with that date in a blog post. What makes the announcement of a release date more likely is the fact that there will be no more beta access before the game is released.

This is not bad news, though, since Nexon doesn’t want to announce the game’s launch before they are sure it is ready to be played. Being such a high-profile third-person shooter aRPG, it’s probably a good idea to polish the game as much as possible before its release.

Fortunately, as far as we know, the game has not been delayed. The First Descendant is on track, and we should be able to play it this year before the summer is over.

On What Platforms Will The First Descendant Be Available?

The First Descendant will be available on many platforms. As far as we know, it has been confirmed for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and X. Being such a good-looking game, it makes sense that it won’t be available on Switch.

On top of that, The First Descendant is going to be a free-to-play game, so almost all gamers will have access to it on their preferred platform. Although this may be good news, one can only hope that the monetization in this game is not predatory.

