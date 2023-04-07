Image: Bethesda Softworks

Are you looking for the best Fallout 76 Rabbit locations? Whether you want to complete an event, need the Rabbit Leg for cooking, a Rabbit Hide for crafting, or complete a Daily Challenge for 250 S.C.O.R.E. points to level your seasonal reward track, these little critters can be hard to find. So here are the best Fallout 76 Rabbit locations so you won’t waste time searching all of Appalachia.

All Fallout 76 Rabbit Locations

You will occasionally be tasked with killing a specific amount of rabbits or obtaining items they drop when killed. Here is a complete list events and daily challenges you need to slay Rabbits for:

Kill Two Rabbits Daily Challenge

Daily Challenge You can obtain Critter Chunks from Rabbits for the Event: Grahm’s Meat-Cook

from Rabbits for the You can also obtain Intestines from Rabbits for the Fasnacht Day event

from Rabbits for the You must kill a Rabbit while under the influence of the Hoppy Hunter IPA drink to complete the Hoppy Hunter daily challenge

Related: The Best Fallout 76 Fiber Optic Farm Locations

As mentioned above, these critters are hard to find. They are tiny, quick, and will run away if you get too close. However, you can make it easier on yourself by heading to specific locations in Appalachia. Here are the best Fallout 76 Rabbit locations to farm:

The Whitespring Service Entrance

Between the Central Mountain Lookout and Wendigo Cave

the In the outdoor kitchen of the Rollins Labor Camp

On the road northeast of Monongah Mine

By the railroad tracks south of the Sunnytop Station

By the railroad tracks west of Camp Adams

Head southeast of Cow Spots Creamery

Near the dry lakebed located between Summersville and Lakeside Cabins

The Whitespring Service Entrance is the best and most reliable place to find Rabbits in Fallout 76. You should be able to find enough rabbits to complete any events or challenges you may have.

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023