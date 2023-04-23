Image: Bethesda Softworks

Are you wondering where all Fallout 76 Honey Beast locations are so you can complete your weekly challenge? You will earn 1000 S.C.O.R.E. towards your Seasonal Reward Track by killing five Honey Beasts. However, knowing where to find them can be a bit sticky. Here are all Fallout 76 Honey Beast locations so you can quickly complete your weekly challenge.

Honey Beast Locations in Fallout 76

Honey Beasts are regular honeybees that go through mutation because of radiation. They dwarf the size of a human, and normal honeybees construct hives upon their backs. Regular honeybees will help defend the honey beast when attacked. You can typically find Honey Beasts in Appalachia’s Forest, the Mire, and Toxic Valley regions.

Here are the best Fallout 76 Honey Beast locations:

Freddy Fear’s House of Scares: You can consistently find Honey Beast in the cave northeast of this location.

Middle Mountain Cabins: Three Honey Beasts will spawn at this location.

Seneca Rocks Visitor Center: Honey Beast have a chance to spawn inside of this location.

The Freak Show: You will find a dead Honey Beast at this location.

Whitespring Golf Club and Whitespring Resort: You can find Honey Beast between these two Whitespring locations in the garden.

You have a chance of encountering Honey Beasts during the following events:

A Real Blast: You will encounter Honey Beast at the Seneca Rocks Visitor Center during this event.

Dogwood Die Off: Up to two honey beasts can spawn at Graninger Farm during this event.

Irrational Fear: You will encounter Honey Beast at the Seneca Rocks Visitor Center during this event.

Project Paradise: During this event, you will encounter Honey Beast at the Seneca Rocks Visitor Center.

Scorched Earth: A Scorched variant of the Honey Beast can spawn during this event.

Which Honey Beast variant you kill doesn’t matter because any variant will count toward completing your weekly challenge.

- This article was updated on April 22nd, 2023