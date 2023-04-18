Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where all Nuka Cola Orange Locations in Fallout 76 are so you can complete your Weekly Challenge? To complete your Weekly Challenge you need to drink five Nuka-Cola Orange. Doing so will net you 1,000 S.C.O.R.E. towards your Seasonal Rewards Track. However, Nuka Cola Orange is one of the hardest flavors to track down which will make finding five of them difficult.

All Nuka-Orange Locations in Fallout 76

Here are all Nuka-Orange locations in Fallout 76. However, the best location to consistently find a Nuka Cola Orange is by buying it from Bubbles at the Whitespring Resort, as shown in the feature image of this guide.

Eta Psi House: You can find one in the Nuka-Cola room from the basement.

Middle Mountain Cabins: You can find one Nuka-Cola Orange in a tent located about 90 feet from the east of this location. The tent is found by a creek once in the area.

Whitespring Resort: You can purchase a Nuka-Orange from Bubbles.

Where to Find Bubbles in Fallout 76

Bubbles also sells all Nuka Cola flavor variations, so if you need a specific flavor for a Daily or Weekly Challenge, this is your best location to find one. To reach Bubbles, you can fast travel to the Whitespring Refuge (the Exterior option will spawn you outside, and we want to be inside the refuge).

Once inside the Winterspring Refuge, head up the stairs to your right and continue to the right side of the Refuge. You will then want to go past the Clinic and into the room with the stage and various musical instruments. Stop when you reach the green hallway, as you’ve gone too far. Instead, turn to your left and head inside the room with the black and white checkered floor.

Bubbles sells the following Nuka Cola flavor variations:

Nuka-Cherry: 55 Caps

55 Caps Nuka-Cola: 22 Caps

22 Caps Nuka-Cola Dark: 66 Caps

66 Caps Nuka-Cola Orange: 33 Caps

33 Caps Nuka-Cola Quantum: 66 Caps

66 Caps Nuka-Cola Wild: 33 Caps

33 Caps Nuka-Grape: 33 Caps

You will need to server hop to obtain five Nuka-Orange from Bubbles as it only has one in stock.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023