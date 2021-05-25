Update 1.52 has arrived for Fallout 76, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update, known officially as 1.5.3.10, focuses on bug fixes following feedback from players after the Locked and Loaded Update arrived last month. Here’s everything new with Fallout 76 in Update 1.52.

Fallout 76 Update 1.52 Patch Notes

Check the download sizes below for today’s patch on your platform of choice:

PC (Bethesda.net): 2.46 GB

2.46 GB PC (Microsoft Store): 7.04 GB

7.04 GB PC (Steam): 3.20 GB

3.20 GB PlayStation: 6.30 GB

6.30 GB Xbox: 9.40 GB

BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

ART & GRAPHICS

Apparel: The Brotherhood of Steel Infantry Uniform no longer clips through the Super Mutant Outfit.

The Brotherhood of Steel Infantry Uniform no longer clips through the Super Mutant Outfit. Apparel: Underarmors no longer clip through the West Virginia Drifter Outfit.

Underarmors no longer clip through the West Virginia Drifter Outfit. Headwear: The Pip-Boy light now shines in the correct direction while wearing the Brotherhood Tactical Ops Mask.

The Pip-Boy light now shines in the correct direction while wearing the Brotherhood Tactical Ops Mask. Lights: Street Lamps now play the correct visual effects when destroyed.

Street Lamps now play the correct visual effects when destroyed. Lights: Light from Street Lamps now correctly shines in all directions.

Light from Street Lamps now correctly shines in all directions. Power Armor: Adjusted Raider Marauder Power Armor so that it no longer obstructs part of the player’s view in first-person.

Adjusted Raider Marauder Power Armor so that it no longer obstructs part of the player’s view in first-person. Power Armor: The Yukon Five logo now displays correctly on the Commissioner Chaos Power Armor Torso after leaving the Modify menu.

The Yukon Five logo now displays correctly on the Commissioner Chaos Power Armor Torso after leaving the Modify menu. Power Armor: Arm and hip plates now animate correctly when entering Warhead Power Armor.

Arm and hip plates now animate correctly when entering Warhead Power Armor. Statues: The Brotherhood Infantry Statue now plays the correct visual effects when destroyed.

The Brotherhood Infantry Statue now plays the correct visual effects when destroyed. Wall Décor: Spaces on the Framed Cold Steel Gameboard are now blank, instead of displaying placeholder icons.

Spaces on the Framed Cold Steel Gameboard are now blank, instead of displaying placeholder icons. Weapons: The Gold Handmade Rifle Paint no longer appears stretched when applied to an attached Suppressor Mod.

C.A.M.P. & WORKSHOPS

Exploit: Addressed a Blueprint exploit related to C.A.M.P. Slots.

Addressed a Blueprint exploit related to C.A.M.P. Slots. Exploit: Fixed an item duplication exploit.

Fixed an item duplication exploit. Floor Décor: Slightly increased the crafting requirements for Area Rugs, which were lower than intended. Crafting now requires 3 Cloth and 2 Rubber.

Slightly increased the crafting requirements for Area Rugs, which were lower than intended. Crafting now requires 3 Cloth and 2 Rubber. Generators: The Downed Plane Generator can now be built by players who own it after learning the Large Generator Plan or the Windmill Generator Plan, instead of just the Windmill Generator.

The Downed Plane Generator can now be built by players who own it after learning the Large Generator Plan or the Windmill Generator Plan, instead of just the Windmill Generator. Structures: The “Repair All Structures” option no longer appears greyed out if a player’s Beehive has been destroyed.

COMBAT

VATS: Successful VATS attacks now correctly deal damage to other players during PvP combat.

DAILY OPS

Objectives: Fixed an issue that could cause objective markers from other quests to appear in Daily Ops instances.

ENEMIES

Spawning: Fixed an issue that prevented enemies from respawning correctly.

ITEMS

Armor: Paints can now be correctly applied to pieces of Scout Armor.

QUESTS & EVENTS

Cheating Death: The quest will now correctly progress past the first stage for players who pick up Lou’s note early.

The quest will now correctly progress past the first stage for players who pick up Lou’s note early. Disarming Discovery: Players will no longer lose 300 Caps when logging in at a certain stage of the quest.

Players will no longer lose 300 Caps when logging in at a certain stage of the quest. Over and Out: The elevator door at the entrance to the Enclave Research Facility now opens correctly.

SOUND

Refrigerators: Sound effects no longer play twice when opening a Refrigerator.

Sound effects no longer play twice when opening a Refrigerator. Weapons: Heavy weapons that have an attached Tri-Barrel Mod no longer play unintended sound effects after the player has stopped firing.

USER INTERFACE

Controls: Fixed an issue that could cause controls to become unresponsive after attempting to enter a set of Power Armor that had naturally spawned in the world.

Fixed an issue that could cause controls to become unresponsive after attempting to enter a set of Power Armor that had naturally spawned in the world. Emotes: When equipped, the “Laughing” Emote now appears in the “Misc.” section of the Emote Wheel instead of “Trade.”

When equipped, the “Laughing” Emote now appears in the “Misc.” section of the Emote Wheel instead of “Trade.” Map: The Map now retains the player’s most recent zoom level when reopened.

The Map now retains the player’s most recent zoom level when reopened. Map: “Select Respawn Location” now correctly appears at the top of the Map while attempting to respawn.

“Select Respawn Location” now correctly appears at the top of the Map while attempting to respawn. Nukes: Fixed an issue that prevented the Protected Zone from being marked on the map while using the Targeting Computer.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Protected Zone from being marked on the map while using the Targeting Computer. Scoreboard: The Rank 100 reward on the Season 4 Scoreboard no longer has any empty preview images.

The Rank 100 reward on the Season 4 Scoreboard no longer has any empty preview images. Social: Addressed an issue that could prevent a player from scrolling the friends list.

Addressed an issue that could prevent a player from scrolling the friends list. Tag for Search: The magnifying glass icon is no longer obstructed by item names when a component those items contain has been tagged for search.

The magnifying glass icon is no longer obstructed by item names when a component those items contain has been tagged for search. Vending Machines: Apparel now appears in its own category, separate from Armor, when previewing another player’s Vending Machines on the Map.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official website.