Update 1.51 has arrived for Fallout 76, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch brings about the Locked and Loaded Update which was revealed last month, and will also mean that the game will go offline while everything is being prepared for launch. Currently it’s unknown when the game will go online, but there’s lots to look forward to in the new update when it does. Here’s everything new with Fallout 76 update 1.51.

Fallout 76 Update 1.51 Patch Notes