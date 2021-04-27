Update 1.51 has arrived for Fallout 76, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch brings about the Locked and Loaded Update which was revealed last month, and will also mean that the game will go offline while everything is being prepared for launch. Currently it’s unknown when the game will go online, but there’s lots to look forward to in the new update when it does. Here’s everything new with Fallout 76 update 1.51.
Fallout 76 Update 1.51 Patch Notes
LOCKED AND LOADED UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS
If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest news for Fallout 76 lately, then you’re just in time to catch our Locked and Loaded Update, which is slated to arrive on Tuesday, April 27. As patch day draws near, we’ve rounded up many of the features and improvements the update contains in a new Locked and Loaded highlights video, which you can watch below:
In case you’d like to learn even more about the improvements mentioned in the highlights video, you can visit the links below to watch our most recent Dev Dive videos and catch a few articles, as well:
- S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts – Adapt your characters to every new challenge you face in Appalachia with S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. After level 25, you can use a “Punch Card Machine” in your C.A.M.P. and at Train Stations to completely reset your S.P.E.C.I.A.L., change up your Perk Cards, and then name and save your new setup into one of two loadout slots.
- C.A.M.P. Slots – The addition of C.A.M.P. Slots will allow you to build out a brand-new home in Appalachia without giving up your existing abode. We’ve also made significant adjustments to Display Cases and Vending Machines so that they’re more flexible when you’ve got more than one C.A.M.P. Watch our Dev Dive video and read this article to learn all about C.A.M.P. Slots and S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts directly from the dev team.
- Daily Ops Expansion – Featuring an all-new game mode, new locations, enemies, mutations, and rewards, this update nearly doubles every aspect of Daily Ops. Get more insights by joining the developers in our Dev Dive video, and by reading this article on Fallout.com.
- Season 4 Begins – Team up with Armor Ace and the Power Patrol as they square off against Commissioner Chaos and the Yukon Five during Season 4, which introduces a new Scoreboard, 100 ranks to achieve, and tons of rewards to claim along the way. Catch everything you need to know about Season 4 by visiting the Seasons page on Fallout.com, and by reading this article.
- Mannequins – Are your outfits gathering dust in your Stash? Put some of your favorites on display for all of your C.A.M.P. visitors to admire with a set of male and female Apparel Mannequins, which you can unlock by ranking up this Season.
- Aim Assist – We’ve added an Aim Assist toggle to the game settings so that players who use controllers can set their sights on enemies and stay on target a little more effectively.
- World Activity Updates – Stay on top of all the action in your current world with updates to the World Activity Menu, which will now display active events, nuke zones, nearby player Vendors, and more.
- Crafting Sliders – Forge a whole stack of items all at once with the new slider that will appear when you’re hard at work crafting at your Workbenches.
- Melee Improvements – We’ve made some tweaks and improvements for melee and unarmed attacks so that your strikes ring true more consistently.
- Treasure Hunter Rewards – Treasure Hunter Mole Miners are always uncovering new valuables in the Wasteland. Following the update, their Mole Miner Pails have the chance to drop some brand-new rewards during “Hunt for the Treasure Hunter” events.
The Caps-A-Plenty weekend event also just finished up yesterday, so this new update gives players some more content to look forward to in the coming weeks during Season 4.
Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official website.