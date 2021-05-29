Far Cry 6: Does it Have Co-op Multiplayer?

Far Cry 6 finally has a new release date, allowing us to count down the months and days until we can embark on Dani Rojas’ revolutionary adventure. While the story very much revolves around Dani, the protagonist will see support from a wide array of people (and even animals!). However, many are wondering if that additional support can come in the form of real life players via cooperative multiplayer.

It’s a valid question, seeing as cooperative play is no stranger to the series. Co-op first appeared in Far Cry 3. In a separate multiplayer mode, four players could come together for co-op specific missions. Far Cry 4 upped the ante by allowing full free roam with two players, although the activities restricted story content. Far Cry 5 and New Dawn fully realized cooperative play by breaking down more barriers and opening up the entire game, story included, for two players via co-op.

Now we are looking ahead to Far Cry 6, an entry spanning current and last gen platforms, and prospective players would like to know what form of multiplayer, if any, is present in the newest iteration. Fortunately, we have these anticipated details ready to answer those curious minds.

Does Far Cry 6 Have Co-op Multiplayer?

Far Cry 6 is playable solo or in two-player co-op. Given that the title is still bound by last gen limitations, the number of co-op players is not changing. At least, that’s my best guess in regards to potential reasoning. Cooperative play will span all components of Far Cry 6, including the story campaign and other diversions. This aligns Ubisoft’s latest installment with the previous two games in the franchise, Far Cry 5 and New Dawn.

We didn’t expect Ubisoft to take any steps backwards this time around, but those hoping to see a four-player Far Cry experience again will be left disappointed. There’s always Far Cry 7, right?

Far Cry 6 will release on October 7th, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.