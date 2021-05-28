Far Cry 6 Presents a Wild Guerilla Simulator, Coming This October

At long last, Far Cry 6 has reemerged following the delay that pushed the series’ newest installment out of its targeted February release window. Ubisoft has shared a deep dive trailer, Rules of the Guerilla, covering the action-packed and wacky gameplay elements awaiting players in Far Cry 6.

The explosive activities take place on the fictional Caribbean island, Yara, wherein local Yaran protagonist Dani Rojas is aiding the revolution efforts against the dictator, Antón Castillo. Falling in line with the more eccentric offerings of the franchise’s recent offerings, Far Cry 6 is enabling players to take on the oppressive ruler of Yara in a variety of unconventional ways. In the trailer, we see Dani use a back-mounted missile launcher and other improvised weaponry — a sardine can launcher and a Macarena-blaring CD launcher are two standout options — against the militaristic opposition.

Additionally, the ability to recruit animal companions is back. The wheelchair-bound dachshund, Chorizo, and the t-shirt wearing crocodile, Guapo, are ready to tear up the tropical locale with Dani. Hopefully you can equip more than one because I can’t see choosing between these two already. Needless to say, Far Cry 6 is shaping up to be a wild open-world shooter.

The trailer was accompanied by a long-awaited piece of info: a new release date. Far Cry 6 will be launching on October 7th, 2021. The drop date is quite a ways out from the original February launch target, but Ubisoft is clearly making sure the Guerilla-borne madness isn’t hindered by fun-sucking problems. We expect to see more of Far Cry 6 at the Ubisoft Forward on June 12th. Check back next month for new details.