Update 1.07 has arrived for Far Cry 6, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.008.000. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at 3.9 GB on PS4 and Xbox One and 819 MB on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Just like the last few Far Cry 6 patches, this update just fixes a few bugs and addresses some minor issues. Far Cry 6 likely won’t get any major new additions until the new Title Update, which is scheduled to launch alongside the Pagan Min: Control DLC in January 2022. Here’s everything new with Far Cry 6 update 1.07.

Far Cry 6 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen after launching the Vaas: Insanity DLC on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launching the game on PC after the November 16 Hotfix.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on PC.

Fixed an issue that could cause severe FPS drops when hovering over items in the Arsenal.

Fixed an issue that displayed an incorrect icon for a PC Co-Op player in your party.

Fixed an issue that caused the “New Item” icon to not disappear when hovering over a newly acquired item.

As stated above, this is just a small hotfix patch that was deployed in order to address a handful of bugs introduced after the most recent Title Update. The game should be a bit more stable on all platforms after installing this patch, and infinite loading screens and crashes should be much less common on Xbox consoles and PC. A few annoying visual glitches have been fixed as well, such as the wrong icon showing up for PC co-op players and new items not being flagged with the new item icon.

We liked Far Cry 6, awarding it a score of 3.5/5 stars in our review. We praised the gorgeous visuals and solid shooting mechanics, but we found that the game failed to shake up the established formula enough, saying “Far Cry 6 is just another Far Cry game, one that desperately wants to utilize the imagery of a revolution without having anything meaningful to say about one.” Despite its issues, it’s still a fun first-person shooter that’s worth checking out if you haven’t already.

Far Cry 6 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.