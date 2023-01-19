Overwatch 2‘s Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year event has finally arrived in-game, featuring many seasonal quests with captivating rewards. One of the rewards you don’t want to miss out on is the Kkachi Echo skin, a cosmetic that belongs to the legendary rarity in Overwatch 2. To unlock this skin, you’ll need to complete four challenges from the event, something some players may find dreadful if they’re not a fan of the Arcade games. However, you don’t need to worry because this guide will cover the fastest way to unlock the Kkachi Echo skin in Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event!

Fast Way to Unlock Kkachi Echo Skin in Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year

Out of seven challenges from the new event, the four easiest challenges to complete to earn the Kkachi Echo skin are Catch the Rabbit, Sixth’s Time the Charm, Mark of the Rabbit, and Lucky Rabbit. These challenges mainly involve capturing a flag in CTF or CTF Blitz, eliminating the bounty target six times, winning the bounty hunter mode ten times, and winning six games in CTF or competitive CTF.

Completing the capturing a flag challenge is relatively straightforward. You need to sneak into the enemy base and capture the flag. However, once you have the flag in your hand, make sure you don’t use any mobility-based abilities, such as dash, blink, or boosters because triggering these abilities will make you drop the flag. Additionally, you’ll want your team to back you up so you can win CTF matches easily. Having Lucio and Zarya on your team is recommended because they can provide speed boost and protection while you have the flag.

Next, you’ll want to grind the Bounty Hunter game mode. This is a free-for-all deathmatch mode with one objective: to rack up the most points. The player with the most kills will become a bounty target and be visible to everyone. Don’t worry if you’re not a fan of deathmatch games because the key to quickly completing these challenges is picking the right hero in this mode. Roadhog, Soldier 76, and Reaper are solid picks because they are self-sufficient and can deal a lot of damage.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023