Fastest Mario Kart 8 Setups for 200cc

Image: Nintendo

The final courses of the DLC booster pack for Mario Kart 8 are now available, and with it comes a new kart meta. Here are the best builds for racing in 200cc!

Best Builds and Stats for Mario Kart 8

There’s quite a bit of customization involved in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Characters have certain weight classes, and karts, wheels, and gliders affect handling, traction, speed, and weight. There are also hidden stats that affect turbos, gliding speed, underwater speed, and more.

We want to focus our builds around speed, acceleration, and mini-turbos. This ensures we start fast, stay fast, and boost fast.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Best Karts

Teddy Buggy

Comet

Pipe Frame

Mr. Scooty

Cat Cruiser

Best Wheels

Rollers

Azure Rollers

Best Gliders

Cloud Glider

Paper Glider

Flower Glider

Related: Mario Kart 8: Is the Booster Course DLC Pass Worth It?

Best Character

Characters fit somewhere along a spectrum of three weight classes: light, medium, and heavy. Light characters have lower speed and faster acceleration, while heavy characters have faster speed and slower acceleration. Currently, the game favors mid-weight characters, as they have great versatility. The best characters to play as of the latest patch are:

Yoshi

Daisy

Peach

Peachette

Birdo

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

These characters, along with any of the above kart combos, create setups with faster acceleration, high speed, longer invincibility, and quicker mini-turbos. But maybe you’re more inclined to pick a slower, heavier character to knock your fellow drivers out of the way, or maybe you’d rather be tiny, nimble, and quick. Maybe you just like how Wiggler looks on the Wild Wiggler kart. Luckily, you can build your perfect kart combo on MK8DBuilder!

Remember, these setups won’t make you a better driver— just a faster one. Be sure to study your shortcuts, collect your coins, and use your items wisely!

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023