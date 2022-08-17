Madden NFL 23 is the latest iteration of the premier American football simulator on the market, with that signature John Madden realism and immersion for you to enjoy the action in every moment. With a new year, comes a new roster, and particular star players will shine in this game thanks to their stats and how it affects their performance in the game. One particularly important core physical element of any sport, particularly football, is speed, so it’s important to know which players best embody this trait, and who wields it best. Read on for our guide on the Fastest Running Backs in Madden 23!

Who are the Fastest RBs in Madden 23?

To sort out the fastest Running Backs (RBs) in Madden NFL 23, we’ve gone ahead and listed the top 10 players in descending order from highest to lowest Speed (SPD). Additionally, we’ve incorporated their Acceleration (ACC), Agility (AGI), Change of Direction (COD), and Overall Rating (OVR) to give a clearer picture of the best of the fastest RBs in the game, to give perspective on how speed is still only one admittedly major factor in how players perform. The list goes as follows:

Player SPD OVR ACC AGI COD Raheem Mostert 95 78 95 87 86 Kene Nwangwu 94 69 95 88 83 Jonathan Taylor 94 95 93 87 87 Ty Chandler 93 66 95 79 77 Matt Breida 93 72 93 89 83 Kenneth Walker III 93 77 94 92 90 Tony Pollard 93 81 95 85 86 Nathan Cottrell 93 62 90 86 84 Derrick Henry 93 97 85 85 79 Nick Chubb 92 96 91 83 82

Best of the Fastest Running Backs in Madden 23

As shown above, Raheem Mostert leads the pack of a particularly fast roster of RBs in the game, with a solid 95, although none of these players in the top 10 go below an SPD rating of 90. While Mostert certainly is the fastest, other stars shouldn’t be overlooked, with Jonathan Taylor having a particularly strong blend of these key stats, better than those of Mostert while only being one SPD point lower. Nick Chubb, despite being the slowest of these 10 players, is only behind Derrick Henry for Overall Rating thanks to their other stats.

Taylor, Henry, and Chubb are also each on the Superstar X-Factors list, while Mostert doesn’t even make the Superstars list, so focusing entirely on speed will result in you missing out on special abilities. But if you are using any of these players, the other team better watch out.

Good luck catching them ⛽ Fastest RBs in #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/lr1LahfNT9 — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 20, 2022

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.