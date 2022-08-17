Madden NFL 23 is just around the corner, and players will have a chance to play the most advanced iteration of gaming’s premier American football simulator. Fans will be able to replicate the action of their favorite team for the most realistic experience on the market, or have fun and create truly memorable plays in the arcade mode. One particularly fascinating ability in this game is the Superstar X-Factors List, which adds certain traits to give key players in any team a particular edge, such as skills favoring certain plays and playstyles, lending to the unique talents of their real-world equivalents. We have gone ahead and created a list of them, so read on for our Madden NFL 23 Superstars and X-Factors List!

Madden NFL 23 Superstars and X-Factors

To differentiate, there are Superstars, and Superstar X-Factors, the latter of which each has a greater pool of abilities should you have them on your team, but in general, having any of these will be a strong asset in your team depending on how you choose to play. We have each player listed, as well as their respective abilities, below:

Madden 23 Superstar X-Factors | Full List

Superstar X-Factors Superstars Myles Garrett Trent Williams Davante Adams Zack Martin Aaron Donald Quenton Nelson Travis Kelce Tyron Smith Jalen Ramsey David Bakhtiari Cooper Kupp Joe Mixon Tom Brady Vita Vea Tyreek Hill Terron Armstead George Kittle Mark Andrews Derrick Henry Demario Davis Nick Chubb Budda Baker Aaron Rodgers Darius Slay Jr. Christian McCaffrey Lane Johnson T.J. Watt Kevin Byard Stefon Diggs Micah Hyde Patrick Mahomes Tristan Wirfs Jonathan Taylor Stephon Gilmore Nick Bosa Marshon Lattimore Fred Warner Jessie Bates III Jaire Alexander Jordan Poyer Tyrann Mathieu Amari Cooper Dalvin Cook Ryan Jensen Tre’Davious White JC Jackson Derwin James Jr. Jason Kelce Cameron Hayward Ronnie Stanley Justin Jefferson Marlon Humphrey Josh Allen Michael Thomas Von Miller Jamal Adams Lavonte David Harrison Smith Mike Evans Wyatt Teller Khalil Mack Chris Godwin Jonathan Allen Rodney Hudson Joey Bosa Xavien Howard Keenan Allen Kenny Clark Chris Jones Ryan Ramczyk Terry McLaurin Minkah Fitzpatrick Darren Waller Shaquil Barrett Bobby Wagner Justin Herbert Cameron Jordan Austin Ekeler Joe Burrow Ezekiel Elliott DeForest Buckner Fletcher Cox Darius Leonard D.J. Moore Chandler Jones Jeffery Simmons Alvin Kamara Eric Kendricks Dak Prescott Adam Thielen Deebo Samuel Ja’Marr Chase D.K. Metcalf J.J. Watt Micah Parsons Kyle Pitts Russell Wilson Brandon Scherff Lamar Jackson Matthew Judon Devin McCourty Calais Campbell Danielle Hunter Mike Williams Chase Young Brian Burns Za’Darius Smith CeeDee Lamb Cordarrelle Patterson Matthew Stafford Diontae Johnson Kyler Murray Trevon Digs Myles Jack Mekhi Becton

There are naturally more Superstars than Superstar X-Factors, but this list of players provides plenty of coverage for your favorite teams. This adds a particular edge and flavor to how you choose to play, and if your favorite players make this list, you’ll be pleased to see how well they perform with their additional abilities. You can also view the Superstar X-Factors featuring on either team when you’re in-game, for a more condensed list of the most relevant players to your session.

This concludes our Madden NFL 23 Superstar X-Factors List! Be sure to check out more guides to the game!

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2022