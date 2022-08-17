Madden NFL 23 Superstars and X-Factors List

This list will come in handy for players wanting to get the most out of their favorite teams and stars!

August 17th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Madden NFL 23 is just around the corner, and players will have a chance to play the most advanced iteration of gaming’s premier American football simulator. Fans will be able to replicate the action of their favorite team for the most realistic experience on the market, or have fun and create truly memorable plays in the arcade mode. One particularly fascinating ability in this game is the Superstar X-Factors List, which adds certain traits to give key players in any team a particular edge, such as skills favoring certain plays and playstyles, lending to the unique talents of their real-world equivalents. We have gone ahead and created a list of them, so read on for our Madden NFL 23 Superstars and X-Factors List!

Madden NFL 23 Superstars and X-Factors

To differentiate, there are Superstars, and Superstar X-Factors, the latter of which each has a greater pool of abilities should you have them on your team, but in general, having any of these will be a strong asset in your team depending on how you choose to play. We have each player listed, as well as their respective abilities, below:

Madden 23 Superstar X-Factors | Full List

Superstar X-Factors Superstars
Myles Garrett Trent Williams
Davante Adams Zack Martin
Aaron Donald Quenton Nelson
Travis Kelce Tyron Smith
Jalen Ramsey David Bakhtiari
Cooper Kupp Joe Mixon
Tom Brady Vita Vea
Tyreek Hill Terron Armstead
George Kittle Mark Andrews
Derrick Henry Demario Davis
Nick Chubb Budda Baker
Aaron Rodgers Darius Slay Jr.
Christian McCaffrey Lane Johnson
T.J. Watt Kevin Byard
Stefon Diggs Micah Hyde
Patrick Mahomes Tristan Wirfs
Jonathan Taylor Stephon Gilmore
Nick Bosa Marshon Lattimore
Fred Warner Jessie Bates III
Jaire Alexander Jordan Poyer
Tyrann Mathieu Amari Cooper
Dalvin Cook Ryan Jensen
Tre’Davious White JC Jackson
Derwin James Jr. Jason Kelce
Cameron Hayward Ronnie Stanley
Justin Jefferson Marlon Humphrey
Josh Allen Michael Thomas
Von Miller Jamal Adams
Lavonte David Harrison Smith
Mike Evans Wyatt Teller
Khalil Mack Chris Godwin
Jonathan Allen Rodney Hudson
Joey Bosa Xavien Howard
Keenan Allen Kenny Clark
Chris Jones Ryan Ramczyk
Terry McLaurin Minkah Fitzpatrick
Darren Waller Shaquil Barrett
Bobby Wagner Justin Herbert
Cameron Jordan Austin Ekeler
Joe Burrow Ezekiel Elliott
DeForest Buckner Fletcher Cox
Darius Leonard D.J. Moore
Chandler Jones Jeffery Simmons
Alvin Kamara Eric Kendricks
Dak Prescott Adam Thielen
Deebo Samuel Ja’Marr Chase
D.K. Metcalf J.J. Watt
Micah Parsons Kyle Pitts
Russell Wilson Brandon Scherff
Lamar Jackson Matthew Judon
Devin McCourty
Calais Campbell
Danielle Hunter
Mike Williams
Chase Young
Brian Burns
Za’Darius Smith
CeeDee Lamb
Cordarrelle Patterson
Matthew Stafford
Diontae Johnson
Kyler Murray
Trevon Digs
Myles Jack
Mekhi Becton

There are naturally more Superstars than Superstar X-Factors, but this list of players provides plenty of coverage for your favorite teams. This adds a particular edge and flavor to how you choose to play, and if your favorite players make this list, you’ll be pleased to see how well they perform with their additional abilities.  You can also view the Superstar X-Factors featuring on either team when you’re in-game, for a more condensed list of the most relevant players to your session.

This concludes our Madden NFL 23 Superstar X-Factors List! Be sure to check out more guides to the game!

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

