FFXIV Endwalker Error 2002 Explained: How to Fix

Since Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker early access began, the servers have been flooded. The servers have been so full that players are getting Error 2002 while waiting in queue to log in. This can be quite annoying since when you get this error you must close your game and run the risk of losing your spot in the queue. That can mean an hour’s worth of waiting down the drain as the queues are normally around 4,000 players long to log into Final Fantasy XIV. Alongside login issues, some players are confused about how to claim their collector’s edition content. Let’s go over what Error 2002 is and what you can do about it.

What is Error 2002?

If you are logging on during the prime time you may run into this error while trying to connect to your data center. The error is caused by the servers being overloaded. According to a post from Square Enix, a single data center can only handle around 17,000 players trying to connect at once. If this limit is exceeded the server will drop the connection of random players. This is why you can randomly be kicked out of the queue when you are so close to being logged into the game. The supposed fix for this error is to increase the number of players that can be handled to 21,000 at any time.

How to Fix Error 2002?

Supposedly, Square Enix is implementing a fix on the 7th at night when the player count is lower. however, with the sheer volume of players coming to Final Fantasy XIV the issue may persist after this fix. On your end, when you receive this error it is best to just restart your game. Since the error is caused by no fault of your own a simple restart should fix it. You can check to make sure that the data centers are not down if you keep getting Error 2002 repeatedly but you should receive a different error if the servers are down.

Luckily, if you are in the queue and you get Error 2002 you have around five minutes to relaunch the game and get back into your spot in the queue. You can even go up in the queue while you are relaunching as a placeholder is used for your spot and can still move forward. Just make sure that you are keeping an eye on your game as you wait in the queue. If you take too long you will lose your spot and have to start the whole queue over again. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.