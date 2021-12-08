FFXIV Endwalker Error 2002 Explained: How to Fix

The worst error to see while you are waiting in the queue.

December 7th, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

final-fantasy-xiv-endwalker-1280x720

Since Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker early access began, the servers have been flooded.  The servers have been so full that players are getting Error 2002 while waiting in queue to log in. This can be quite annoying since when you get this error you must close your game and run the risk of losing your spot in the queue. That can mean an hour’s worth of waiting down the drain as the queues are normally around 4,000 players long to log into Final Fantasy XIV.  Alongside login issues, some players are confused about how to claim their collector’s edition content. Let’s go over what Error 2002 is and what you can do about it.

What is Error 2002?

If you are logging on during the prime time you may run into this error while trying to connect to your data center. The error is caused by the servers being overloaded. According to a post from Square Enix, a single data center can only handle around 17,000 players trying to connect at once. If this limit is exceeded the server will drop the connection of random players. This is why you can randomly be kicked out of the queue when you are so close to being logged into the game. The supposed fix for this error is to increase the number of players that can be handled to 21,000 at any time.

Final-Fantasy-14-Endwalker-Sage

How to Fix Error 2002?

Supposedly, Square Enix is implementing a fix on the 7th at night when the player count is lower. however, with the sheer volume of players coming to Final Fantasy XIV the issue may persist after this fix. On your end, when you receive this error it is best to just restart your game. Since the error is caused by no fault of your own a simple restart should fix it. You can check to make sure that the data centers are not down if you keep getting Error 2002 repeatedly but you should receive a different error if the servers are down.

Luckily, if you are in the queue and you get Error 2002 you have around five minutes to relaunch the game and get back into your spot in the queue. You can even go up in the queue while you are relaunching as a placeholder is used for your spot and can still move forward. Just make sure that you are keeping an eye on your game as you wait in the queue. If you take too long you will lose your spot and have to start the whole queue over again. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.

 

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
The Hero of Light in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Final Fantasy XIV Error 4004 Kicked From Queue – How to Fix
So, you got kicked from a Final Fantasy XIV queue because of error 4004. Whenever any live game has a...
Attack of the Fanboy
The Hero of Light in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker FFXIV: What to Do With Belts in Endwalker
What will we use to keep our pants up now?
Attack of the Fanboy
Endwalker Tank FFXIV: How to Get Blitzring in Eureka (Speed Belt Replacement)
With the end of belts a new ring must rise.
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Final Fantasy XIV cover image. FFXIV Server Issues: How to Fix Error 3001
Fixing the latest error for Final Fantasy XIV!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – December 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy