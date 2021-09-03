FFXIV Fashion Report Guide 9/3: Impaired Visionary

The Fashion Report is a weekly Final Fantasy XIV event at the Manderville Gold Saucer, and this week’s theme is Impaired Visionary. Each week, players can earn 10,000 MPG just by participating in the Fashion Report, but those that go above and beyond to match the Impaired Visionary theme will earn an additional 50,000 MGP if they can manage to earn 80 points or more. This week’s theme is incredibly easy, so even free trial players should be able to score 80 points and walk away with 60,000 MGP. Here’s a complete guide to this week’s FFXIV Fashion Report.

Final Fantasy XIV Fashion Report September 3

This week’s Fashion Report theme is Impaired Visionary. These are the hints for each outfit piece and the things that work for them:

Head: 1 Eye is Better Than 2 Leather Eyepatch Goatskin Leather Eyepatch Skull Eyepatch Dark Divinity Auga Wyvernskin Eyepatch of Striking Gryphonskin Eyepatch Darklight Eyepatch of Striking

Body: Skirts of a Feather Bloodhempen Chestwrap of Healing Bloodhempen Chestwrap of Casting Prophet’s Chestwrap Panegyrist’s Chestwrap Ghost Barque Chestwrap of Maiming

Legs: A Sailor’s Life Sailor Brais Moonfire Trunks Southern Seas Trunks

Jewelry: Jewels of Yellow Sphene Ring Heliodor Ring Amber Ring Wolf Amber Ring Topaz Ring Platinum Ring of Fending Allagan Ring of Striking



If you only want the 60,000 MGP, then you only need to get at least 80 points. Earning 100 points will unlock the Fashion Leader title if you don’t already have it. Keep reading below to see easy 80 points and 100 points outfits, courtesy of u/kaiyoko on Reddit.

80 Points

To get 80 points in the Impaired Visionary Fashion Report, all you need is a Leather Eyepatch and one pot of Halatali Yellow dye. Here’s the easy 80 points outfit for this week:

Leather Eyepatch

Any Dyeable Leg Piece (Halatali Yellow)

You can buy a Leather Eyepatch in Ul’dah at the Steps of Thal. Look for a vendor named Gwalter. You can also craft it as a Leatherworker. You can purchase Halatali Yellow dye in the Steps of Thal as well from a vendor named Nanabe. With these equipped, you should get 80 points from the Masked Rose. As always, make sure all of your slots are filled before you present yourself for judging.

100 Points

If you want to go above and beyond and shoot for 100 points this week, then you won’t have too hard of a time. Here’s the easy 100 points outfit for this week:

Leather Eyepatch (Soot Black)

Any Dyeable Body Piece (Wine Red)

Any Dyeable Hand Piece (Snow White)

Sailor Brais (Halatali Yellow)

Any Dyeable Feet Piece (Charcoal Grey)

Sphene Ring

The Leather Eyepatch can be purchased from Gwalter at the Steps of Thal in Ul’dah. You can also buy the Sphene Ring from Sileas while you’re there. For the Sailor Brais, you’ll have to use the Market Board or craft them yourself if your Weaver is a high enough level.

You’ll have to go to the Market Board to get most of the dyes as well. Soot Black dye, Wine Red dye, and Snow White dye are going to have to be Market Board purchases. You can buy Halatali Yellow dye and Charcoal Grey dye from Nanabe in Ul’dah at the Steps of Thal, though.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5. The Rising 2021 is currently live and will remain available until September 9.