FFXIV MGP Farming (2022): How to Get MGP Fast in Final Fantasy XIV

It seems with every update Final Fantasy XIV is adding more stuff to buy at the Golden Saucer. With Patch 6.1, a couple of new items were once again added for purchase at the Golden Saucer. You’ll need plenty of MGP in order to get all of the new items from the store. If you don’t have enough MGP you can play some of the machines around the Golden Saucer However, it can be quite slow to just gamble your way up to the MGP amount that you need to get everything you want. Let’s go over how to quickly farm up MGP in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Quickly Farm MGP in Final Fantasy XIV

The quickest way to farm MGP in the Final Fantasy XIV’s Golden Saucer is by taking part in the events that happen every 20 minutes. These events range from jumping puzzles, on-rails shooting games, and a variation of redlight-greenlight. These games are not too difficult, but one is a game of chance. Other than the game of chance, playing through these games should earn you a decent amount of MGP each time.

Aside from the events, there are some daily ways you can earn MGP. The Mini Cactpot tickets can be found at the main counter only cost 10 MGP each and even the lowest reward is still 36 MGP. You can get three of these per day and you always should get them as you farm MGP. There is also the weekly drawing of the Mega Cactpot that you can enter as well. This will cost you 100 MGP to get a ticket, but the prize is much larger. If you win the jackpot, you also get a ring that you can wear as a glamor to show that you have won.

To further speed up your farming, you can play some of the side games during the time between events. You could also play Triple Tirad if you are good enough at it. Once you have enough MGP you can buy all of the minions and mounts that you want. Sadly you can’t buy the new Azeyma minion from the Golden Saucer, but there are plenty of other minions that you can buy from the Golden Saucer. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.