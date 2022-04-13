How to Get the Wind-Up Azeyma Minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.1 was a big update for Final Fantasy XIV, Not only did the new MSQ come out but also a new Alliance raid and tons of new items. Some of the more cosmetic items that players always focus on are the mounts and minions and one of the minions that were added to Final Fantasy XIV was the Azeyma minion. This is a minion of one of the god characters in the Final Fantasy XIV world and is a good tie-in to the new Alliance Raid. Let’s go over how you can get this minion for yourself and have a tiny god follow you around.

How to get the Azeyma Minion in Final Fantasy XIV

This minion is a great tie-in with the new Alliance Raid because it is one of the bosses you must fight to clear the raid. While the minion does not drop from the boss encounter she is modeled after, you do obtain her by clearing the Alliance Raid. Normally one copy of the Azeyma minion will drop for each run of Final Fantasy XIV’s Alliance Raid, so you may have to do a decent amount of runs before you finally roll higher than the rest of your alliance and get her.

Sadly the minion does not come with any special powers like her godly counterpart, but it is still a nice little minion to have if you are a fan of Azeyma. She operates like most minions and will follow you around. For most players, it will probably take a while to get her because you can only claim one item from the Alliance Raid loot per week. That means if you want the minion you will have to pass on all the top-notch gear that drops during the whole raid, and not want to run the raid again for another shot at getting the gear you wanted.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with taking the minion when it first drops. If you are a collector and already have top-tier gear, then roll need on the minion and hope you win. Alongside the minion drop at the end, there are also song scrolls and Triple Triad cards that drop as well. If you have nothing better to get from the Alliance Raid those are always great options to grab as well. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.