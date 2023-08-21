FFXIV Rising 2023 Event: Start Time, Phoenix Mount, and All Rewards

Image: Square Enix

Rising Events are limited-time quests in Final Fantasy XIV, acting as yearly anniversaries for players. The newest Rising Event is approaching, and it’s shaping up to be the most rewarding compared to previous years. This guide will cover the 2023 Rising Event, including start time, rewards, and a unique Phoenix Mount.

When Does the 2023 Rising Event Start for FFXIV?

The 2023 Rising Event for FFXIV starts on August 27 and will run until patch 6.5 launches. Square Enix has yet to mention the exact launch time for patch 6.5, so it’s undetermined how long the Rising Event will last, although it’ll most likely be for quite a while. For example, the Rising Event 2022 lasted two weeks, so players should expect a length in that ballpark.

The new Rising Event will take place in the Capital City, meaning players will need to be level 15 or higher to participate, as this is the level requirement to enter this location.

Rising Event Phoenix Mount in FFXIV

The Phoenix Mount is one of the best rewards in Final Fantasy 14’s 2023 Rising Event. Considering the Phoenix is usally an enemy, having it as an amount will feel different and fresh. There’s no word yet on how to unlock the Phoenix Mount during the event, but it’s safe to say it’ll most likely be the grand prize for players after completing the quest line. More information on acquiring this mount will likely surface as we get closer to August 27.

All Rewards for 2023 Rising Event in FFXIV

Players can expect additional rewards outside the Rising Phoenix Mount in FFXIV 2023 Rising Event. Check them all out below.

Rising Phoenix Whistle (Used for summoning Phoenix Mount)

Rising Advertisement (Housing Item)

Land Reborn Orchestrion Scroll

Pom from the Heavens Orchestrion Scroll

It’s important to note that rewards usually vanish once the Rising Event concludes, so claim them before it’s over. On the bright side, if you accidentally miss out on these rewards, they usually become available a year later in the in-game store. The downfall is that players must spend real-world money to purchase them from the store. I recommend participating so you get the rewards for free.

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2023