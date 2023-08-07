FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2023: Event Schedule and How to Get Phoenix Riser Outfit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XIV has had a vast array of events over its many years and the Moonfire Faire is one such event players like to complete. It wouldn’t be surprising if you were wondering the times for when this event is on, since details can only be found in a few places. This article will take you through the Moonfire Faire Event Schedule for 2023 along with how to get the Phoenix Riser Outfit, all in Final Fantasy XIV.

FFXIV Moonfire Faire Event Schedule

The Moonfire Faire Event this year will run from Thursday, August 10 at 3am CT until Saturday, August 26 one minute before 10am CT. There is plenty of time to dive into the quest that will be on offer and I recommend completing the associated quest with the event as soon as you can. As with many other events in Final Fantasy XIV, the majority of the event centers around this single quest.

It should be noted that Moonfire Faire has been in Final Fantasy XIV before and because of that, you will be able to buy clothing associated with last year’s Moonfire Faire from the event vendors. This would allow you to get clothes such as the Summer Sunset clothes or any of the previous year’s gear. If you were planning to look the part for a summer beach day, then I would go for the Summer Sunset gear.

How to Get the Phoenix Riser Outfit in FFXIV

Moonfire Faire offers the Phoenix Riser outfit this year for players who complete the seasonal quest. You can start the “Allergic to Sunshine” quest in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa at X: 11.5 and Y: 13.8. The character you need to talk to is Mayaru Moyaru and you must first be level 30 before you can play through the quest.

The Phoenix Riser outfit itself reminds me personally a lot of Power Ranger outfits so it will be hilarious to see a lot of players in the excellent community running around with it on. Nonetheless, the Phoenix Riser outfit looks brilliant and will be worth the time you put into completing the quest for the event this year — enjoy your summer festivities, Warrior of Light!

