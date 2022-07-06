All Free Mounts in Final Fantasy XIV & How to Get Them

While you can buy a lot of mounts from the Final Fantasy XIV Online store, some of the best mounts in FFXIV are entirely free. Mounts are some of the rarest and most sought-after rewards in the entire game though, so you’re going to have to put in a fair amount of work in order to snag one for free. Most of these mounts represent an achievement of some kind, such as reaching a certain point in the game’s extremely long MSQ or clearing an extreme trial. Others, though, are surprisingly easy to obtain. Here is a full list of all the free mounts in Final Fantasy XIV and how to get them.

How to Get Free Mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

As stated above, there are quite a few avenues that will lead you to free mounts of all kinds. The easiest and most straightforward method is progressing through the main scenario, but you could also attempt to clear extreme trials or level up your beast tribe reputation. If you want free mounts in FFXIV, try these things:

MSQ

Tribal Quests

Gold Saucer

Extreme Trials

Dungeon Farming

Deep Dungeons

Hunts

Special FATEs

PVP

Ishgardian Restoration

Some of the above tasks are much easier than others (most people don’t want to delve into PVP for example), but they are varied enough that everyone can get a few free mounts regardless of their playstyle. Keep reading on for more specific info regarding every free mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

All MSQ Mount Rewards

These mounts are unlocked automatically as you progress through the main story.

Mount Requirements Chocobo Complete the “My Little Chocobo” quest. Magitek Armor Complete the Main Scenario Quest “The Ultimate Weapon.” Midgardsormr Complete the Main Scenario Quest “Fetters of Lament.” Manacutter Complete the Main Scenario Quest “Into the Aery.” Black Chocobo Complete the Main Scenario Quest “Divine Chocobo.” Yol Complete the Main Scenario Quest “In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave.” Argos Complete the Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker.”

All Refer a Friend Mounts

These mounts are obtained via the refer a friend program.

Mount Requirements Draught Chocobo Recruit a friend and have them subscribe for 90 days. Amber Draught Chocobo Spend 8 Gold Chocobo Feathers at the Calamity Salvager. Twintania Spend 15 Gold Chocobo Feathers at the Calamity Salvager. Managarm Spend 8 Gold Chocobo Feathers at the Calamity Salvager.

All FFXIV Job Mounts

These mounts are obtained by completing job-specific achievements that involve reaching level 80 in each class for the most part.

Mount Requirements Amaro Obtain the “A Life for Adventure IV” achievement by leveling every combat job to 80. Unicorn Complete the “Unicorn Power” side quest after leveling a Conjurer to 30 in Gridania. Morbol Obtain the “True Blue” achievement. War Lion Obtain the “But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Paladin)” achievement. War Bear Obtain the “But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Warrior)” achievement. War Panther Obtain the “But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Dark Knight)” achievement. War Tiger Obtain the “Tank you, Gunbreaker II” achievement. Battle Lion Obtain the “Tank you, Paladin III” achievement. Battle Bear Obtain the “Tank you, Warrior III” achievement. Battle Panther Obtain the “Tank you, Dark Knight III” achievement. Battle Tiger Obtain the “Tank you, Gunbreaker III” achievement.

All Deep Dungeon Mounts

You can earn these mounts from Palace of the Dead and Heaven on High.

Mount Requirements Black Pegasus Random drop from Gold-trimmed Sacks obtained in Floors 151-200 of Palace of the Dead. Disembodied Head Purchased with 10 Gelmorran Potsherds from E-Una-Kotor in the South Shroud at Quarrymill. Gelmorran Potsherds are obtained from Palace of the Dead. Dodo Random drop from Platinum-haloed Sacks received on floors 71-100 of Heaven-on-High. Juedi Speak with the Cast-off Confederate with all 4 Empyrean Accessories from Heaven-on-High in your inventory.

All Trial Mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

While these mounts are rare drops from their respective trials, you can also trade in 99 totems obtained from each trial for a guaranteed mount if your luck isn’t great. The latest trials (i.e. the Endwalker Extremes) do not have totem exchanges available yet.

Mount Requirements Aithon A loot drop from “The Bowls of Ember (Extreme) Gullifaxi A loot drop from “The Navel (Extreme) Xanthos A loot drop from “The Howling Eye (Extreme) Enbarr A loot drop from “The Whorleater (Extreme) Markab A loot drop from “The Striking Tree (Extreme) Boreas A loot drop from “The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme) Kirin Complete the “A Legend for a Legend” quest after obtaining Aithon, Gullifaxi, Xanthos, Enbarr, Markab, and Boreas. Nightmare A rare drop from either “The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)”, “The Navel (Extreme)” or “The Howling Eye (Extreme) Rose Lanner A loot drop from “Thok Ast Thok (Extreme)” White Lanner A loot drop from “The Limitless Blue (Extreme)” Dark Lanner A loot drop from “The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage” Round Lanner A loot drop from “The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign” Warring Lanner A loot drop from “Containment Bay P1T7 (Extreme)” Sophic Lanner A loot drop from “Containment Bay P1T6 (Extreme)” Demonic Lanner A loot drop from “Containment Bay P1T9 (Extreme)” Firebird Complete the “Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts” quest after obtaining all Lanner mounts. Rathalos A loot drop from “The Great Hunt (Extreme)” Blissful Kamuy A loot drop from “Emanation (Extreme)” Reveling Kamuy A loot drop from “The Pool of Tribute (Extreme)” Legendary Kamuy A loot drop from “The Minstrel’s Ballad: Shinryu’s Domain” Auspicious Kamuy A loot drop from “The Jade Stoa (Extreme)” Lunar Kamuy A loot drop from “The Minstrel’s Ballad: Tsukuyomi’s Pain” Euphonious Kamuy A loot drop from “Hells’ Kier (Extreme)” Hallowed Kamuy A loot drop from “Hells’ Kier (Extreme)” Blissful Kamuy A loot drop from “Emanation (Extreme)” Kamuy of the Nine Tails Complete the “A Lone Wolf No More” quest after obtaining all Kamuy mounts. Fae Qwiber A loot drop from “The Dancing Plague (Extreme)” Innocent Qwiber A loot drop from “The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme)” Qwiber of Light A loot drop from “The Seat Of Sacrifice (Extreme)” Shadow Qwiber A loot drop from “The Minstrel’s Ballad: Hades’s Elegy” Ruby Qwiber A loot drop from “The Cinder Drift (Extreme)” Emerald Qwiber A loot drop from the “Castrum Marinum (Extreme)” Diamond Qwiber A loot drop from “The Cloud Deck (Extreme)” Landerwaffe Complete “The Dragon Made” quest after obtaining all Qwiber mounts. Lynx of Eternal Darkness A loot drop from Endwalker Extreme Trial #1 (Name withheld to avoid spoilers). Lynx of Divine Light A loot drop from Endwalker Extreme Trial #2 (Name withheld to avoid spoilers). Bluefeather Lynx A loot drop from Endwalker Extreme Trial #3 (Name withheld to avoid spoilers).

All Beast Tribe Mounts

These mounts can be purchased from Beast Tribe vendors after achieving a certain level of reputation by completing Tribal Quests.

Mount Requirements Cavalry Drake Purchased from Amalj’aa Vendor for 120,000 gil after achieving Trusted (rank 4) reputation with the Amalj’aa Beast Tribe. Laurel Goobbue Purchased from Sylphic Vendor for 120,000 gil after achieving Trusted (Rank 4) reputation with the Sylph Beast Tribe. Cavalry Elbest Purchased from Sahagin Vendor for 120,000 gil after achieving Trusted (rank 4) reputation with the Sahagin Beast Tribe. Bomb Palanquin Purchased from Kobold Vendor for 120,000 gil after achieving Trusted (rank 4) reputation with the Kobold Beast Tribe. Direwolf Purchased from Ixali Vendor in North Shroud for 120,000 gil after achieving Sworn (Rank 7) reputation with the Ixali Beast Tribe. Sanuwa Purchased from Luna Vanu in The Sea of Clouds for 200,000 gil after achieving Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation with the Vanu Vanu Beast Tribe. Cloud Mallow Purchased from Mogmul Mogbelly in The Churning Mists for 200,000 gil after achieving Rank 7 (Sworn) with the Moogle Beast Tribe. Kongamato Purchased from Vath Stickpeddler for 200,000 gil after achieving Sworn (Rank 7) reputation with the Vath Beast Tribe. Striped Ray Purchased from Shikitahe in The Ruby Sea for 12 Kojin Sango after achieving Rank 8 (Bloodsworn) reputation with the Kojin Beast Tribe. Marid Purchased from Madhura in Gyr Abania for 18 Ananta Dreamstaff after achieving Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation with the Ananta Beast Tribe. True Griffin Purchased from Madhura in Gyr Abania for 18 Ananta Dreamstaff after achieving Rank 8 (Bloodsworn) reputation with the Ananta Beast Tribe. Mikoshi Purchased from Gyosho in The Azim Steppe for 20 Namazu Koban after achieving Rank 8 (Bloodsworn) reputation with the Namazu Beast Tribe. Portly Porxie Purchased from Jul Oul in Il Mheg for 18 Fae Fancy after achieving Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation with the Pixie Beast Tribe. Great Vessel Of Ronka Purchased from Yuqurl Manl in Rak’tika Greatwood for 18 Qitari Compliments after achieving Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation with the Qitari Beast Tribe. Rolling Tankard Purchased from Mizutt in Lakeland for 18 Hammered Frogment after achieving Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation with the Dwarf Beast Tribe. Hippo Cart Purchased from Ghanta in Thavnair for 18 Arkasodara Pana after achieving Rank 7 (Sworn) reputation with the Arkasodara Tribe.

All Raid and Dungeon Mounts

These are mostly obtained by completing Savage difficulty raids. Because of their difficulty, they are guaranteed drops upon completion. Some of these mounts require significant grinding, such as the ones involving Eureka, Bozja, and Zadnor.

Mount Requirements Magitek Predator A rare loot drop from Ala Mhigo. Gobwalker Complete “Alexander: Gordian, Burden of the Father (Savage).” Arrhidaeus Complete “Alexander: Creator, Soul of the Creator (Savage).” Alte Roite Complete “Deltascape 4.0 (Savage).” Air Force Complete “Sigmascape 4.0 (Savage).” Model O Complete Alphascape 4.0 (Savage).” Skyslipper Complete Eden’s Gate: Sepulture (Savage).” Ramuh Complete “Eden’s Verse: Refulgence (Savage).” Eden Complete “Eden’s Promise: Eternity (Savage).” Gabriel Mark III A loot drop in the 24-man raid “Delubrum Reginae” in Bozja. Deinonychus Complete the 48-man Raid “Dalriada” in Zadnor Cerberus Complete “Delubrum Reginae (Savage).” Demi Ozma Complete “The Baldesion Arsenal” in Eureka. Demi-Phoinix Complete “Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage).”

All Hunt Mounts

These mounts can be obtained by participating in hunts and exchanging Sacks of Nuts.

Mount Requirements Wyvern Purchased from Bertana in Idyllshire with 6 Clan Mark Logs. Centurio Tiger Obtain the “You Got Game” achievement. Triceratops Obtain the “Nuts for Nutsy” achievement. Forgiven Reticence Purchase from Xylle the Crystarium or Ilfroy at Eulmore for 3,200 Sacks of Nuts. Vinegaroon Purchase from J’lakshai in Old Sharlayan or Wilmetta in Radz-at-Han for 3,200 Sacks of Nuts.

All FATE Mounts

These mounts are rewarded by completing rare FATEs that only spawn once every few days. Make use of Faloop to track spawns on each server.

Mount Requirements Ixion Purchase from Eschina in Rhalger’s Reach with 12 Ixion Horns obtained by defeating Ixion in the “A Horse Outside” FATE, trade 400 Faux Leaves to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire, or exchange one Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation to Khloe in Idyllshire. Ironfrog Mover Purchase from Falthard in Eulmore with 12 Formidable Cogs obtained by defeating Formiddable in the “A Finale Most Formidable” FATE. Tyrannosaurus A random drop from Anemos Lockboxes obtained from FATEs in Eureka Anemos. Eldthurs A random drop from Gold Coffers in Eureka Pyros. Eurekan Petrel A random drop from Gold Coffers in Eureka Hydatos. Level Checker Purchase from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han for 12 Chi Bolts obtained by defeating Chi in the “Omicron Recall: Killing Order” FATE.

All PVP Mounts

Good luck getting these. They require a significant amount of time spent playing PVP, but they’re among the coolest in the game.

Goten Obtain the “Fame Fatale” achievement. Ginga Obtain the “Frontline Fury” achievement. Raigo Obtain the “Furious Fatalities” achievement. Storm Warsteed Obtain the “A Line In The Storm IV” achievement. Serpent Warsteed Obtain the “A Line In The Glade IV” achievement. Flame Warsteed Obtain the “A Line In The Sand IV” achievement. Logistics System Obtain the “Behind Enemy Lines I” achievement. Aerodynamics System Obtain the “In A Blaze Of Glory V” achievement. Magitek Avenger Obtain the “Die Another Day III” achievement. Magitek Avenger A-1 Obtain the “Out Of Hiding” achievement.. Magitek Sky Armor Purchase with 20,000 Wolf Marks. Safeguard System Obtain the “Front And Center V” achievement. Construct VII Obtain the “In A Blaze Of Glory V” achievement. Gloria-class Airship Obtain the “You Are What You Eat IV” achievement. Construct VII Obtain the “In A Blaze Of Glory V” achievement.

All Gold Saucer Mounts

These mounts can be purchased in the Manderville Gold Saucer for large sums of MGP.

Mount Requirements Adamantoise Purchase with 200,000 MGP at the Gold Saucer. Pod 602 Purchase with 300,000 MGP at the Gold Saucer after completing the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Brave New World.” Archon Throne Purchase with 750,000 MGP at the Gold Saucer. Korpokkur Kolossus Purchase with 750,000 MGP at the Gold Saucer. Fenrir Purchase with 1,000,000 MGP at the Gold Saucer. Sabotender Emperador Purchase with 2,000,000 MGP at the Gold Saucer.

All Crafting/Gathering Mounts

Most of these mounts can be purchased with Skybuilder’s Scrips obtained by participating in the Ishgardian Restoration side activity. Others must be crafted by a Disciple of the Hand or obtained via a Disciple of the Land achievement.

Mount Requirements Ufiti Purchase with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips. Albino Karakul Purchase with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips. Big Shell Purchase with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips. Antelope Doe Purchase with 8,400 Skybuilders Scrips. Antelope Stag Obtained in Fête Presents or by turning in 30 Fête Tokens to Enie in the Firmament. Ehll Tou Complete the “On Ehll Tou’s Wings” Ishgardian Restoration sidequest . Dhalmel Obtained as a Kupo of Fortune reward. Pteranodon Obtain the “Castle In The Sky” achievement. Flying Chair Crafted by Alchemists at level 70. Magicked Bed Crafted by Carpenters at level 80. Hybodus Obtain the “No More Fish In The Sea II” achievement.

All Bozja Mounts

You can get these mounts by grinding in the Bozjan Southern Front zone after finishing Shadowbringers.

Mount Requirements Al-iklil Obtain the “A Complete History” achievement. Construct 14 Purchase from Resistance Quartermaster in The Bozjan Southern Front for 180 Bozjan Clusters. Gabriel Alpha Random drop from Southern Front Lockboxes obtained in The Bozjan Southern Front.

Every Other Free Mount in Final Fantasy XIV

These free mounts are obtained by completing miscellaneous activities like achievements, amassing large sums of gil, or other things.

Mount Requirements Gilded Magitek Armor Obtain the “Everybody’s Darling” achievement. Parade Chocobo Obtain the “Leaving A Better Impression II” achievement. Ahriman Purchase for 6 Achievement Certificates from Jonathas in Old Gridania. Behemoth Purchase for 6 Achievement Certificates from Jonathas in Old Gridania. Magitek Deathclaw Purchase for 6 Achievement Certificates from Jonathas in Old Gridania. Zu Purchase from any Resident Caretaker for 1 Iron Voyage Spoil from Free Company airship ventures: Sea of Clouds – Sector 24. Astrope Obtain the “I Hope Mentor Will Notice Me VI” achievement. Magicked Card Complete the “The Adventurer with All the Cards” quest by collecting every Triple Triad card from 1-312. Incitatus Purchase from Khloe Aliapoh for 1 Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation or from Faux Commander for 600 Faux Leaves. Gilded Mikoshi Purchase from Edelina in Mor Dhona for 50,000,000 gil. Resplendent Vessel Of Ronka Purchase from Tabeth in Eulmore for 25,000,000 Gil. Construct VI-S Purchase from Faux Commander in Idyllshire (x5.7,y6.1) for 600 Faux Leaves. Alkonost Purchase for 3 Resplendent Feathers obtained from The Excitatron 6000. Troll Traded for 1 Khloe’s Gold Certificate Of Commendation or purchased for 600 Faux Leaves. Calydontis Purchase from Khloe Aliapoh for 1 Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation. Regalia Type-G Obtained from the limited-time Final Fantasy XV crossover event.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2022