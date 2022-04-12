How to Get the Alkonost Mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a vast array of new mounts available after patch 6.1 was released today for players to fruitfully enjoy everything that it has to offer. Of course, there are new MSQ quests to enjoy so you may be focusing on that firstly, however, knowing about where to get the mounts will be of great benefit for you when looking for them. One of the new mounts that you can obtain is the Alkonost mount and this guide article will take you through the process of how to get the Alkonost mount in FFXIV.

How To Get The FFXIV Alkonost Mount

In order to get the mount, you will have to obtain three Resplendent Feathers to trade with a vendor. The feathers that you need can be found in one way by completing ‘Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps’ so be sure to get these complete for the feathers that you need. There is a chance that they will be a final reward for getting to the treasure chest. After you have got three Resplendent Feathers, you can travel to Radz-at-Han in order to begin to find the vendor.

The vendor’s name is ‘Nesvaaz’ and you will be able to find them at the coordinates X: 10.6 and Y: 10.1. When you are looking through the items, find the ‘Alkonost Whistle’ and ‘exchange’/buy it with the feathers you have collected. Utilize the whistle from your inventory and you will now have the vibrant Alkonost mount! Now you can take to the skies in a fashionable way with a new mount and of course show it off in certain PVP modes if you prefer that instead. Mounts however unfortunately can’t be used in the new Crystalline Conflict mode if you were planning to do that. This is just likely because of the size of the maps and the objectives of the mode!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.