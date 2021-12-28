FFXIV Chi FATE: How to Get the Level Checker Mount

The Level Checker mount is one of the rarest items in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, and players must complete the elusive Chi FATE in order to obtain it. While completing a FATE sounds like an easy task, this specific FATE doesn’t appear all too often. In fact, it only appears once every 48 hours, causing players to spend hours upon hours waiting for it to spawn. The Level Checker mount is one of the rarest items currently available in Endwalker (aside from the Extreme mounts), but you can get it with enough dedication. Here’s how to get the Level Checker mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Get the Level Checker Mount

To get the Level Checker, all you have to do is trade 12 Chi Bolts to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6, Y:10.0). Just speak to the vendor, select “Out of This World Oddities,” and purchase the Level Checker Identification Key. Once you buy the key, just find it in your inventory and use it to acquire the mount. This is a very straightforward process, but obtaining the Chi Bolts is a different story.

Chi Bolts can only be obtained by completing a rare FATE called Omicron Recall: Killing Order. This FATE only spawns once every 48 hours, so you’ll have to be incredibly patient and lucky to find it. To make matters worse, the FATE only rewards a maximum of 6 Chi Bolts, so you’ll have to complete it at least twice to get the Level Checker mount.

Where to Find the Chi FATE in Final Fantasy XIV

Omicron Recall: Killing Order, known by most players as the Chi FATE because of its titular boss enemy, spawns on The Lost Hydraulic platform in Ultima Thule, a small square area to the northeast of the Base Omicron Aetheryte. You need to have flying unlocked in order to reach it. You can see its exact location on the map below.

Since waiting the full 48 hours for Chi to spawn is unreasonable for most players, there are a few tools you can use to make things easier for yourself. Faloop is a great way to track the spawn rates of rare FATES. Just select your Data Center and World and the site will tell you how likely it is that Chi will spawn. You can also join the Centurio Hunts Discord server where people call out rare FATEs like Omicron Recall: Killing Order whenever they appear.

There are two prerequisite FATEs that must be completed before Omicron Recall: Killing Order will appear. Both of them have Omicron Recall in their names, and they can be started by speaking to N-0265 in Base Omicron. Other players will probably have taken care of those already though, so you can just head to the platform and wait with everyone else.

Best Ways to Find Omicron Recall: Killing Order

Unfortunately, you will likely end up having to wait at least a while if you want a shot at Chi. While it’s common courtesy to wait a few minutes before pulling the boss to give other players time to arrive, there’s always that one person that pulls early and ruins it for everyone. It’s best to check Faloop and find a World where Chi’s spawn window only has a few hours left and then just wait there with everyone else until it appears.

Waiting for Omicron Recall: Killing Order is a social experience, so make sure to join a party once you arrive at the platform. You can either check the Party Finder or simply say something in Shout chat to find a party. Not only will this make the wait more bearable, but it also connects you with healers who can revive you if you happen to die during the fight. It also helps to set your Home Point to the nearby Aetheryte at Base Omicron just in case, too.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2021