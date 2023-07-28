FFXIV Xbox Release Date, Beta, Crossplay, and Game Pass Details

Image: Square Enix

In today’s Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023, we learned that FFXIV is coming to Xbox. Previously, FFXIV was only available on PlayStation and PC. However, we now know that FFXIV is coming to Xbox! Here’s everything we know.

FFXIV Xbox Release Date

FFXIV is coming to Xbox in Spring 2024. This is perfect timing because it’s just before the new expansion, Dawntrail, comes out.

How to Sign Up for the FFXIV Beta

If you want to be the first to play FFXIV on Xbox, you need to sign up for the open beta. The FFXIV open beta is coming during patch 6.5X, so keep your eyes out for that. Like on other platforms, FFXIV is only available digitally on Xbox, but you can enjoy the beta as soon as 6.5X comes out.

Is FFXIV Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

There is no word on FFXIV coming to Xbox Game Pass which makes me think it’s not coming to Game Pass. If it were, that announcement would be a big deal and Square Enix would definitely want to reveal that.

However, I could definitely be wrong. There is no confirmation if FFXIV is or isn’t coming to Xbox Game Pass, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Is Xbox FFXIV Crossplay and Cross Progression?

It was confirmed at the showcase that the FFXIV Xbox version will be crossplay between PlayStation and PC, which is really exciting.

However, there wasn’t an answer given on FFXIV Xbox cross progression. There is cross progression between PC and PlayStation, so I’d imagine there will be cross progression between FFXIV Xbox, PC, and PlayStation. However, the confirmed answer is yet to be revealed.

Is FFXIV Available on Xbox One?

Naoki Yoshida confirmed that FFXIV is coming to Xbox Series X|S. It supports 4K on Xbox Series X but is playable on Xbox Series X|S. However, is FFXIV available on Xbox One?

FFXIV is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, so I would think that FFXIV is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. However, it wasn’t revealed that FFXIV will be available on Xbox One, so we have to wait and see. It’s possible that Microsoft only wants FFXIV on their best consoles, but it could also be true that FFXIV will be playable on Xbox One.

- This article was updated on July 28th, 2023