FFXVI Blood Moon Hunt Location: Where to Find Terminus in The Crock

Are you looking for Terminus for the Blood Moon Hunt but need help finding it? Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks are an essential side activity that can help you craft some of the best late-game weapons and gear due to their rewards. Look no further since this guide will walk you through where you can find Terminus for the Blood Moon Hunt in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find Terminus for the Blood Moon Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

The first thing players must know to find Termius during the Blood Moon Hunt in Final Fantasy 16 is that this Notorious Mark won’t spawn until they complete the side quest “Weird Science” given by Owain in the Hideaway. Once Weird Science is done, players can find Terminus by fast-traveling to The Dragon’s Aery Obelisk in Eastern Sanbreque and heading southeast to the crock.

Below you’ll find an image of the exact location of the crock and where Terminus will spawn.

How to Beat Terminus in Final Fantasy 16

Terminus is a challenging Rank A Notorious Mark that deals more damage than the standard orb variant you meet in the main story. This deadly orb has a few attacks that the player needs to watch out for, which I explain below.

Terminus’s most recurring attack is its clamp attack, where it will surround you and try to trap you in its center. The good news is that this move is easy to read but comes in three bursts. So when Terminus surrounds you, getting ready to clamp, be prepared to hit that evade button three times.

Next, Terminus will shoot electric magic, which is easy to dodge, but afterward, it will make a lunge attack with an incredibly long delay. To avoid getting hit, dodge the electric magic first and then run away from Terminus. You can try evading it if you’d like by waiting a few seconds, but I could never get this timing down — hopefully, you have better luck.

After you beat Terminus, you will be rewarded with 2x Meteorite, 9800 Gil, 35 Renown, 85 Ability Points, and 3200 EXP. Make your way back to the Hideaway and speak with the Blacksmith to see if you can craft any new weapons or gear with your newly found Meteorite.

